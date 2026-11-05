TikToker’s Embarrassing Bathroom Incident Goes Viral

A TikTok video posted by content creator @mrs.isabelabarbosa has garnered 12.7 million views and more than 27,000 comments after she recounted an embarrassing experience at one of her mother's cleaning clients' homes. Isabela said she knowingly drank a milkshake despite being lactose intolerant, only to leave an unforgettable first impression when she had to use the client's bathroom.

Isabela apparently posted the video shortly after the embarrassing incident took place. Sitting in her mother's vehicle, she explained that her mother owns a cleaning business and that she had decided to accompany her to one of her clients' homes. However, while at the residence, her stomach began acting up, and she had no choice but to use the bathroom.

Isabela explained that she is lactose intolerant. Despite knowing this, she frequently indulges in dairy products, going against her husband's advice. That morning, before accompanying her mother, she had treated herself to an M&M milkshake.

Shortly after finishing it, however, her stomach began to churn. She later accompanied her mother and her employees to the client's home for a scheduled cleaning appointment.

TikToker Says Her Bathroom Visit Left Her Mother's Client With an Unforgettable First Impression

When they arrived, her mother introduced Isabela to the client, an elderly woman. Isabela then asked if she could use the bathroom, and the woman kindly told her to go ahead. But there was one problem: The bathroom was only a few feet away from where her mother and the client were talking, meaning there was very little distance between them.

Isabela said she initially felt relieved when she got into the bathroom because her stomach seemed to have settled down. But it was apparently the calm before the storm. Without warning, she said her bowels betrayed her, and she let out an extremely loud fart.

She described the incident as "unstoppable," explaining that the sound echoed throughout the bathroom. It was loud enough for her mother and the client to hear from the living room. In fact, Isabela said their conversation stopped immediately after the noise.

But the embarrassment didn't end there. When she finally came out of the bathroom, one of her mother's employees went in after her. The smell was apparently so strong that the employee shouted in reaction, adding another awkward moment to an already embarrassing visit.

Reactions to the video post came from commenters who praised her transparency as it made her come across as more human. Others shared their own lactose intolerant moments.

One commenter said they try to make as much noise as possible when they're in a similar position. They wrote, "I swear when I feel this way I try to make as much noise as possible! I turn on my music, watch TikTok, and turn on the faucet!"

Another commenter said that they refuse to let their husband hear them making such horrific sounds in the bathroom. They wrote, "See. . . I get embarrassed for my husband to hear me making these unholy sounds. . . So I've figured out how to silence them. Yeah, it works."

A separate commenter said that they're lactose intolerant, but still ear dairy products. They wrote, "This is me every single time and you'd think I'd learn by now. I love my dairy products!"

The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify the claims made by TikTok creator @mrs.isabelabarbosa, which are based on her personal account shared in the video.