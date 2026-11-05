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Redditor Says Her Boyfriend’s Poor Hygiene Is Taking a Toll on Their Relationship, but She’s Struggling With How to Address It

8:36 PM CST on November 4, 2026

Woman’s Boyfriend’s Hygiene Habits Are Ruining Their Relationship: ‘He Does a Lot of Disgusting Things'

Unhappy couple looking at each other.

|Referenced from: Pexels/Klaus Nielsen

A woman on Reddit made a post about her boyfriend’s hygiene habits and how they’re affecting their relationship in the subreddit r/GirlDinnerDiaries. She claims he only showers once or twice a week and has several habits that seriously turn her off. However, there are complexities to her situation that sparked an interesting conversation in the comments. The post has received 2,100 upvotes and 1,000 comments.

She started the post by sharing that she’s seeking advice. She cares about her boyfriend, but his bathing habits are starting to get the best of her. “My boyfriend (21) showers once, maybe twice in a week, and won’t take care of himself. His current situation is hard, he gets home really late from work and doesn’t have hot water or a washing machine in his home, so I’m not expecting top tier hygiene. But, like I said, he just doesn’t take care of himself, and I don’t know if he doesn’t know it, or if he doesn’t care about it.”

She explained later in the post that he doesn't have hot water or a washing machine at home because he lives in a house he’s renting from his aunt that still needs to be renovated.

She continued the post by explaining that it’s ruining their intimacy. She’s at the point where his hygiene is getting in the way of their relationship. She turned to Reddit for help. 

Commenters Had a Lot to Say About Her Boyfriend’s Hygiene 

Many people believed she shouldn’t have to tell her grown boyfriend to take care of himself while others thought he may be struggling with mental health issues.

One person was concerned about his mental health, “It’s why I asked about his mental health. If you’ve never felt so down about everything that it’s affected how you take care of yourself, consider yourself lucky. Also he showers twice a week which is better than twice a month. Sounds like his laundry is the bigger fish to fry.”

Others were less compassionate, writing, “No twice a week is disgusting. I am sorry but no. A grown ass man needs to shower every day. If not twice depending on his job, extra curricular activities etc.”

One woman even left her partner because he had poor hygiene. She could relate to OP, “I left my first husband (for many reasons) and one of the reasons was I grew some self respect and decided having to beg a grown man almost a decade older than me to shower was gross. She continued, “My husband of 10 years showers 2ce daily. It has nothing to do with me, he’s always been that way. He loves good smelling soaps and uses face wash that his skin needs, he moisturizes and he smells sooooo good. He works in a trade and so he gets gross and sweaty, he immediately changes his clothes and showers as soon as possible.

Hygiene is a complex subject for some people but most agreed: She shouldn’t have to ask a grown man to shower.

“The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify the claims made in the Reddit post, which are based solely on the original poster's personal account shared on r/GirlDinnerDiaries.”

Haley

Haley Van Horn is a writer and editor with nearly a decade of experience in lifestyle, entertainment, and culture stories. She has contributed to publications like PEOPLE and Parade, and her work is preserved in the Library of Congress.

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