A post shared in r/GirlDinnerDiaries on Oct. 25, 2026, describes a husband who filed for divorce but now wants to reconcile. The poster asks whether his change of heart reflects regret or financial concerns.

The post had received more than 5,200 upvotes and 1,200 comments at the time of publication.

She wrote that her husband asked to separate in summer 2026 and filed for divorce soon after. The couple had been married for almost four years. “I was completely blindsided,” the poster wrote. “I begged him to reconsider and offered to work on our issues, including communication and intimacy, but he was determined to end things."

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About three to four months later, he wanted to reconcile. “He’s been reaching out regularly, telling me he cares, suggesting we give the marriage another chance,” she added. He had also discussed stopping the divorce proceedings with his lawyer. “The divorce has become financially expensive for him, and he’s been dealing with other financial pressures.”

He also asked about the poster’s employer’s health insurance enrollment period. When she reminded him about the divorce, he replied, “But we might be reconciling now?”

“That made me wonder whether he’s [...] having second thoughts or whether the practical realities of divorce are finally hitting him,” the Redditor wrote. “I still have feelings for him, but I’m also hurt that he refused to work on our marriage when I was practically begging him to.” She asked commenters why someone so set on divorce would want a spouse back months later. “Is it genuine regret, or could it be about money and convenience?”

One commenter shared a personal experience involving a relationship that ended with a lesson about trust. “I burned 18 years,” the commenter wrote. “My childbearing years. I wanted nothing more than to be a mom.” The commenter said the relationship ended after their ex cheated. “Now I’m 47, with a guy who would be the absolute best dad ever [...]. That’s how I learned not everyone needs the benefit of the doubt.”

Another commenter described married men who had expressed interest in dating them. “This reminds me of the times in my 20s when married dudes would make comments to my boyfriend,” they wrote. The commenter said the men told their boyfriend they would date them if they were single.

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“He would tell me about it after the fact,” they added. “And every. single. time. I’d look at him and be like ‘what makes them think I would choose to date THEM?!’ So delusional.”

Another commenter offered a different explanation for the husband's change of heart, suggesting it might be connected to another relationship. “The only thing that cause [sic] a man to flip a switch is another woman,” they wrote. “I think the relationship outside of his marriage ended and now the realities of the cost have hit him. Now he wants to try again. Just walk away!”

The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify the events described in this post. The details above reflect the poster’s account as shared on Reddit. The poster’s and commenters’ identities have not been confirmed.