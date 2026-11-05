TikToker Says Boyfriend Broke Up With Her During Dad’s Funeral

TikTok user @jaythealphamale1st recently shared a video recounting how her boyfriend ended their relationship while she was traveling for her father's funeral. However, she says the events leading up to the breakup began with a disagreement over a highly anticipated Spider-Man movie. At the time of publication, the video had garnered 1.1 million views and 1,715 comments.

@jaythealphamale1st explained that she and her boyfriend had planned for months to see the Spider-Man movie together because he was a Marvel fan. However, a week before its release, he told her he would be watching it with his family instead.

Although she was hurt, she understood because both he and his father loved Marvel movies. Before he went, she asked him to send her pictures of the experience so she could feel involved. However, she admitted that she also wanted to make sure he wasn't cheating on her.

"Me and him are long distance. He's all the way out in Baltimore, I'm all the way out here. I don't know who you can be with. And I just seen a video about cheating the other day. I'm not playing that," she said.

TikToker Says Tension Grew After Her Boyfriend Didn't Send the Movie Pictures

She texted him after he left for the movie, but he didn't respond. She said she was watching his location and knew he was at the theater until late. Even after he got home, he still hadn't replied to her message. Instead, he called her.

During their conversation, @jaythealphamale1st said she couldn't stop thinking about the possibility that he was cheating. He hadn't sent her the pictures she requested, and she had also noticed him following other women on Instagram recently. So, she asked whether he had taken any pictures.

He showed her three pictures of the movie screen. She became upset because those were exactly the pictures she had wanted him to send in the first place. However, she said she was too emotional to think rationally at the time.

Her boyfriend then told her, "I was asking you if you were okay, and you're not telling me? This is stuff like you throw subliminals and expect me to know."

She apologized and admitted that she had been feeling insecure. But, according to her, he immediately became distant and shut down, something she said happened whenever they had disagreements.

"Like, me and him would have like, some type of disagreement, or I would come to him about how I felt about something, he would immediately get distant and, like, just shut down. So then I'm like, hey, I'm sorry. We can work through this. Please, like, work with me," she said.

He eventually told her he didn't know what to do anymore. Panicking, she asked whether he no longer wanted to be with her. He said yes. However, the two didn't speak for the next few days. By the third day, things seemed to be improving, although they weren't completely back to normal.

TikToker Says Boyfriend Ended Things While She Was Away for Her Father's Funeral

@jaythealphamale1st then had to fly to California for her father's funeral. Before leaving, she texted her boyfriend to reassure him that she cared about him and wanted their relationship to work. She also made it clear that she wasn't angry with him.

However, despite sending him a lengthy message, she said his response was brief. He replied, "I love you, too," along with a few other words.

She said she begged him to talk on the phone because she was going through a difficult time and simply wanted to hear his voice. But he didn't answer her calls or respond to her messages. This caused her to spiral, and she began worrying that he was stringing her along before eventually breaking up with her.

She also checked his location and noticed that he had been sitting in a parking lot for four hours. When they eventually spoke, she asked him about it, and he explained that he had been talking to his friend Keaton for a few hours. He then told her they should talk when she was free.

After her father's funeral, she headed to the airport to fly home. While there, she continued texting her boyfriend, asking whether they were breaking up and whether they could speak on the phone. He told her it wasn't a good time and continued ignoring her calls, leaving her increasingly anxious.

"So I'm like, yo, are you breaking up with me? Yes or no? If you tell me anything other than no, I'm gonna assume it's yes. And so then he ends up just sending me, like, this long paragraph. Not really. And was like, you know, this doesn't mean I don't love you or I don't care about you. I just don't wanna keep hurting each other. And, like, you know, there's no solutions to the problems," she said.

Looking back, @jaythealphamale1st said her ex-boyfriend had always struggled with communication. She also acknowledged that she had given the relationship a chance despite the way he responded whenever she asked him to work through their issues.

TikTok Viewers Share Their Reactions to the Breakup

Viewers weighed in on the situation, with some criticizing her ex-boyfriend's behavior and others offering her words of support.

"never like a man more than he like you, it'll always end bad," one user warned.

"if he loved you he would've been at your dads funeral," another commenter said.

Several viewers also speculated that her ex-boyfriend may have been cheating, although the TikToker did not establish that this was the case.

"I really pray you heal baby you deserve sm more. His true colors had to be revealed so you can have the people who is supposed to be around you," another user wrote.

The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify the claims made by TikTok creator @jaythealphamale1st, which are based on her personal account shared in the video.