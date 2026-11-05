TikToker Helps Woman Found Unconscious After a Night Out Copy

A TikToker who goes by Laila, and posts under the handle @ulovelailahakim, says she found a woman barely responsive on a sidewalk after a night out. The woman’s friends had reportedly left her behind, taking her phone with them. Laila stepped in to help when she realized the woman needed medical attention. The video has received 1.3 million views and 852 comments at the time of writing.

Laila made it clear in her video that she does not trust "party friends." These are people you only hang out with when you go out. You don't have a strong connection with them outside of partying. Sure, they're fun to be around, but they aren't necessarily going to be there when you need them most.

She saw a woman passed out on the sidewalk. When Laila approached her, the woman appeared to be unconscious. She checked her pulse and said she could barely feel anything. Laila grew concerned when she saw the woman's friends leaving her behind. They had even taken her phone. Laila knew she had to step in and help.

She called an ambulance, but initially, she said, they refused to do anything. After a while, they reportedly realized how serious the situation was. They eventually took the woman to the hospital, but Laila said she had to beg for help. Initially, the paramedics wanted her to put the woman in a cab and send her home. The problem was that the woman was too unwell, and Laila had no idea what her name was or where she lived.

Laila was disgusted by the way the woman's friends treated her. They had left her to find a way home on her own when she was barely conscious.

TikTok Commenters Agreed This Woman Deserved Better Friends

Many commenters were particularly upset by the way the paramedics allegedly responded. "What the hell was wrong with the 911 person talking crazy to you?" one commenter asked. Another chimed in, "The ambulance telling you to get an Uber as if THEY AREN’T THE UBER TO THE HOSPITAL?"

Commenters were concerned that the alleged lack of urgency from the authorities could have put the woman's life at greater risk. "How an EMT not gonna understand the dangers of ALCOHOL POISONING that part was the part that had me fuming," one person wrote.

Some people also shared their own stories. One woman described stepping in to help another person who was in need and even accompanying her to the hospital.

"This happened to me recently. Was waiting for my Uber and some guy dropped this girl, her head bounced off the corner of this bench and she fell unconscious. The guy dipped, and I sat in hospital with her until 10am the next day," she wrote.

These stories showed that sometimes, a stranger can be a better advocate for us than our own friends.

The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify the claims made by TikTok creator @ulovelailahakim, which are based on her personal account shared in the video.