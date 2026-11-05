TikTok creator @goldenoreoe1 shared a video describing a date with a man that ended badly. She said the man bluntly told her it was not a date and that he would pay for the meal only if she agreed to spend the night with him. She found the comment so disrespectful that she walked out midway through the encounter. The video, posted July 24, had received 800,100 views at the time of publication.

The creator began by saying she had a terrible dating experience and wanted to share it because others might have gone through something similar without understanding what had happened. She added that after the date, she blocked the man on Instagram but not on TikTok because she wanted him to learn a lesson by watching her video.



The creator said she met the man almost a year earlier at an event. Since then, he had been pursuing her and asking to meet up. Eventually, she agreed because she found him very nice and wanted to give him a chance. The man told her he had made a reservation, and they finally met.

The woman said she noticed several red flags when she met him, but she went in with an open mind and wanted to give him a chance. She said she decided to overlook them. The creator also revealed that the man had said at the beginning of the date that he did not get into conversations about religion or politics.

After almost two hours, they asked the waiter for the check. The woman said it had been sitting on the table for nearly 15 minutes. She made it clear that she did not mind splitting the bill, but expected the man to pay because it was their first date. When the waiter checked on them again, the man became awkward.

The creator said the man then told her it was not a date, so he could pay the bill or they could split it. He then asked about her dating life. When she asked him the same question, he said he was not looking for anything serious. However, he added that he could pay the bill if she was willing to spend the night with him later.

The creator said she excused herself to go to the restroom and thought about what had happened. Feeling that the man had been disrespectful, she walked out of the restaurant without caring whether he saw her leave.

One commenter wrote, “I thought EVERYONE knew: whoever invites- pays. It’s been like that for decades.” Another wrote, “These red pill men really think paying for food on a date is some big gotcha. As if women aren’t going out to eat multiple times a week by themselves or with their friends lol.” A third user wrote, ““Let me give him a chance” will be our biggest downfall.”



The Daily Dot could not independently verify the events described in the video. The details above reflect @goldenoreoe1’s account as shared on TikTok. The identities of the commenters have not been confirmed.