TikTok user @hannahanniex shared a video explaining how her full-time job had made her feel less intelligent, lonely and less confident. She also shared tips on what people can do to avoid feeling this way. The video, posted May 12, had received 78,900 views at the time of publication.

The woman began the video by saying her job was making her feel less intelligent because, by the end of the day, she did not have the mental capacity to take in any more information. This meant she was unable to develop or expand her job skills. She also struggled to relax, read books or watch new shows. “I find that by the end of the day, any more information feels like my brain is going to explode,” she said.



The woman added that her job was also making her lonely because she was no longer maintaining many of her connections or friendships. She said she was so tired that she had nothing left to give others because she gave so much of herself to her job. “It has also given me a lack of confidence to believe in myself that I am good enough to make new connections and make new friends.”

As a result, the woman said she planned to try three new things that week. First, she would attend a networking event to see whether she could make a new connection. She also planned to cosplay as someone who was more confident.

The second thing she planned to do was message someone she knew but had not spoken to in a while. Her third goal was to message someone completely new to see whether she could start a friendship or professional relationship with them. “I’m setting myself these 3 goals, and I’m not gonna rest until I do them,” she concluded.



One commenter agreed with the woman and wrote, “i feel the same. i feel so stupid, i used to be interested in so many things, i used to be curious. creativity has left me.” Another commenter wrote, “I didn’t realise anyone else felt this way articulated perfectly, thank you.”

A third commenter wrote, “This is like the point of capitalism tbh. It strings you along with the promise of wealth in the future that never materialises whilst at the same keeping you stuck in the same place with no room to grow. All the while when you do look to the wider world it is a circus deliberately designed to divide and keep you in place. All this is done to maintain the system.”



The Daily Dot could not independently verify the events described in the video. The details above reflect @hannahanniex’s account as shared on TikTok. The identities of the commenters have not been confirmed.