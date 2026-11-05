A post shared in r/AirBnB on October 14, 2026, asks whether other hosts are giving the group a bad reputation. The poster, who identifies as an Airbnb host, shared a three-item checkout list.

The post had received more than 487 upvotes and 711 comments at the time of publication.

The host wrote that they believe some hosts are making things worse for the group. “The general public is not sympathizing with us,” they added. The poster’s checkout instructions ask guests to leave the house clean and tidy and lock the doors. Extra cleaning was appreciated but not required, they wrote.

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“I have a 5.0 rating and am booked out,” the poster wrote. “I’ve never charged a cleaning fee and have always worked it into the nightly price,” they added.

“Most guests still wash their dishes,” they wrote. Guests also pile towels near the washer or start a load of laundry and take out the trash. “My cleaners or I strip the beds, replace and wash the stuff at home. I thought everyone did this.” They added that they rewash some dishes that do not meet their cleaning standards.

Guests often leave the coffee machine dirty. The host questioned why washing a few more dishes was such a big deal. Guests almost always leave some trash behind, and the poster takes the bag out after cleaning. They suggested that hosts who feel strongly about the issue put up a sign saying something like, “We would truly appreciate it if you did the following but it isn’t required.”

“Did Airbnb say this wasn’t allowed or something?” the host asked. The host added that they were tired of seeing social media comments that blame all hosts, including statements like “this is why people stopped using Airbnb.” “Honestly, am I missing something?” they asked. “I feel like there are logical workarounds for the new changes.”

One commenter described a dispute with a host over several issues and explained how it was resolved. “I had a very long back and forth with her regarding cameras indoors,” one commenter wrote. “Having to lug the portable stove and inaccessibility of the rear deck and yard due to accumulation of random furniture. I did report her, got most of my money back and was able to leave a review.”

Another commenter questioned the host's cleaning charges. “Wow,” another reply wrote. “I actually read all that.” The commenter wrote that they would cancel as a guest on principle. “It’s all uhh…a bit much,” they added.

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They also questioned charging guests to clean bathrooms in a shared house. “Was this place extremely cheap?” they asked. “I would hope clean bathrooms are standard?”

One commenter tied willingness to help to how much time they get in the morning. “If checkout times were a little later, like say 12pm, I’d be more inclined to clean,” one other viewer wrote. “When checkout times are at 10am, presumably to clean the place for the next guests, I’m not gonna spend that morning doing laundry and washing dishes in addition to the time spent packing.”

The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify the events described in this post. The details above reflect the poster’s account as shared on Reddit. The poster’s and commenters’ identities have not been confirmed.