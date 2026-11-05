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Woman Says Dating in Her 30s Is Difficult After Man She Was Seeing Said He Wasn’t Ready for Commitment

11:38 AM CST on November 5, 2026

Woman struggles to get over man who said he wasn't ready for a relationship, despite walking away.

Woman struggles to get over man who said he wasn’t ready for a relationship, despite walking away.

|Images via @paige_kmarie/Pexels

A TikTok user, @paige_kmarie, shared a video discussing how difficult dating in your 30s can be. She spoke about a recent experience in which the man was not ready for a commitment, but she could not stop thinking about him, despite not wanting to. The video, posted on October 20, had garnered 41,900 views at the time of publication.

The woman began the video by asking viewers why dating in their 30s was so difficult. She said she had started talking to a man, and within a few months, things moved quickly and both began developing feelings. She added that the man told her everything she wanted to hear and made her believe what she wanted to believe. She added that he also made her feel good about herself.

The woman revealed that she had recently ended a 5 1/2-year relationship, so she started enjoying the new man's company. However, she said the man suddenly told her that he was not ready for commitment, was not ready for a relationship and was too busy with work. “Now I’m the one stuck completely thinking about him all the time. Even though I really don’t want to.”

The woman said she decided to walk away from the relationship, and leaving took a significant emotional toll on her. She added that she had lost much of her sense of self in her previous relationship and wanted to hold on to her self-respect rather than lose it in this one. She also did not want to go through the entire cycle again. However, she said she could not stop thinking about him and the fun things they had done together.

Several commenters responded to the video. One commenter wrote, “Ended up with an avoidant, maybe? Not recommended.” Another wrote, “You weren't ready, and I'm sorry to hear that someone took advantage of that. Keep learning to love yourself enough to recognise the patterns and value consistency.” A third user wrote, “1, You experienced Love bombing 2, You had a short subscription with an avoidant. 3, you're now left in limerence (trauma bond).”

The Daily Dot could not independently verify the events described in the video. The details above reflect @paige_kmarie’s account as shared on TikTok. The identities of the commenters have not been confirmed.

Prerna

Prerna is a senior writer with over 10 years of experience covering entertainment, politics, and digital culture. She’s passionate about tracking the trends, stories, and conversations taking over the internet. A movie fanatic at heart, she’s always looking for her next great watch. When she’s not chasing stories, she’s probably binge-watching something addictive and insisting everyone else watch it, too.

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