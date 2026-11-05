TikToker Shares Frightening Walmart Experience in Florida

A TikToker’s video has sparked concern after she shared an uncomfortable experience involving two men who allegedly followed her around a Walmart store in Florida. Tasia, who posts as @tasiaalexis, said she became increasingly nervous as the men followed her through the aisles and eventually had to ask store employees to walk her to her car. She later advised her followers to avoid going places alone, prompting commenters to share their own concerns and safety suggestions. The video has received 2 million views and 3,591 comments.

Tasia was looking for a specific checkered bath mat, but her local Walmart didn’t have it. So, she decided to visit another store in Orange Park, Florida. When she arrived, she noticed a man who immediately made her feel uncomfortable. She continued shopping but soon realized he was following her around the store.

Then, another man began following her, too. Tasia said she started zigzagging through the aisles in an attempt to avoid them. She eventually noticed the two men meeting up and talking to each other, which made her even more nervous. As the situation became increasingly frightening, she tried to find a way to leave the store.

She spotted two male employees and told them what was happening. They walked her out to her car, helping her get home safely. Once she was home, Tasia decided to share her experience with her followers in case anyone else was in the area. She also said she would never go to Walmart alone again.

Commenters Share Safety Advice After Tasia’s Frightening Walmart Experience

One local viewer urged her to report the incident, writing, “Uhm that’s my Walmart…. You know our sheriff don’t play! Girl get in contact w/ Michelle ASAP!!!!” Another commenter said the area had experienced similar concerns: “ORANGE PARK?!?! This whole time you’ve been this close to me?!?! Omg. It’s a pretty common thing here in Jax unfortunately. They have quite a few groups here trying to put an end to it.”

Others offered advice on how Tasia could respond if she found herself in a similar situation again. One commenter suggested making a scene, writing, “Make a scene. Loudly say “WHY ARE YOU FOLLOWING ME, WHY ARE YOU STARING AT ME, GET AWAY FROM ME”. Absolutely not.”

Another woman shared why she feels uncomfortable going out alone, saying, “This is why I refuse to go anywhere by myself. I am very short tempered as well and can’t stand when a man even glances in my direction,”

Some commenters also suggested ways to attract attention and make it clear that the person following them was a stranger. “Tasia, next time be weird. Act weird. Make a scene. Glad you’re safe queen,” one person wrote.

Another commenter added, “If you scream ‘leave me alon’” people with think it’s a fight between bf and gf but if you scream ‘I don’t know who you are, get away from me, I'm calling 911’ someone is more likely to come help you.”

Many women said they could relate to what Tasia described experiencing at the Walmart store.

The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify the claims made by TikTok creator @tasiaalexis, which are based solely on her personal account shared in the video.