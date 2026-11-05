Woman Says She Hid Her Toxic Marriage From Friends for Years

A TikTok video posted by @scrambled.megs3 has received more than 30,000 views and nearly 150 comments after Megan described how she spent years lying to friends and family about her marriage. She said she created the illusion of a loving relationship with her husband while desperately trying to hide the reality of their toxic marriage.

Megan said she became so accustomed to making up stories that she eventually began to believe some of them herself. She explained that she created an idealized version of the man she married in her mind, even though, in reality, he wasn't doing half the things she told people he was.

For example, whenever her birthday or the holidays came around, she would make up stories about the gifts and surprises her husband had given her. In reality, she said, he often didn't get her anything at all.

“Like Christmas and birthdays, I would tell people 'He got me this' or 'He surprised me with that'...You wanna know what he actually got me? Not a damn thing!” she said.

She went on to explain that, for years, she didn't even receive a holiday or birthday card. When it came to her birthday, she said her husband would choose to go on a weeklong golf trip. Every year, the trip coincided with the same week as her birthday. Rather than cancel the trip, however, he chose to miss her birthday.

As a result, she spent many birthdays alone during the marriage. As she had done before, she would tell friends and family that he was away on a business trip. What's more, she said he would make it seem as though it was simply bad timing that her birthday happened to fall during his golf trip. Regardless of the timing, she felt his decision showed what mattered more to him.

Megan Wanted a Marriage That Wasn't Toxic So Badly That She Began to Believe Her Own Lies

Megan admitted that one of the worst parts of the marriage was that she began to believe the stories she was telling other people because she wanted them to be true so badly.

She convinced herself that the imaginary version of her husband she presented to others was real because she deeply wanted a marriage with a partner who treated her that way. Pretending, she explained, became the easiest way to cope with the reality of her situation.

“I think I wanted that version of my marriage to be real so badly that I just kept pretending it was. Because admitting... That my own husband couldn't even be bothered to get me a birthday card—that was humiliating,” she said.

She concluded, “So I made up a husband who did. And I spent years pretending I was married to him.”

Reactions to the video came mostly from commenters who were glad she left her marriage, while others shared stories about their own partners, or friends they knew who had partners just like this. One commenter said they experienced the same thing in their marriage. They wrote, "This brought me near tears because this is exactly what I went through."

Another commenter said that her ex-husband got his new wife a bottle of cheap whiskey for the holidays. She wrote, "My ex-husband bought his current wife cheap whiskey for Christmas. She's paid for two brain surgeries and one heart surgery."

A separate commenter said she bought herself a birthday gift and lied to everyone that it was from her husband. She wrote, "My birthday and our anniversary were one day apart. He had a whole year to plan/get me a gift. I got nothing from him. He said he would get me something on payday. I bought my own gift (a Coach purse) & told everyone it was from him."

The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify the claims made by TikTok creator @scrambled.megs3, which are based solely on her personal account shared in the video.