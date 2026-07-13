A woman is going viral for her response to a question posed by a random passerby asking what her idea of “total remigration” looked like. "The Asians can stay," she said without hesitation, adding, "If you're Chinese or Japanese or Korean, I want them to stay."

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She then addressed the other groups of immigrants residing in the U.S.

Americans are calling for immigration reform, remigration and for all immigrants on welfare programs to be deported



This woman believes immigrants should be reevaluated based on their contribution to America, “We're gonna have to evaluate what you do for work, what your standing… pic.twitter.com/hTIENd1CMV — Wall Street Apes (@WallStreetApes) July 13, 2026

The Woman Said All Other Immigrants Are "On a Situational Basis"

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After telling the interviewer, whom she appeared to have been stopped by on the sidewalk, that she's fine with Asians staying in the U.S., she explained that everyone else is "on a situational basis," further explaining that, "We're gonna have to evaluate what you do for work, what your standing is in society, are you on welfare, are you on EBT, and then we can go from there."

The X user who reposted the video, @WallStreetApes, appeared to agree with the woman that some type of system could be put into place, citing Denmark's alleged system, which they claimed allows non-citizens who become too dependent on welfare to be potentially deported.

In the comments, many people agreed that some form of action should be taken to address non-U.S. citizens relying on government assistance like welfare or EBT, also known as food stamps. It's worth noting, however, that there are strict eligibility rules already in place that limit who can access these federal benefits if they’re not a U.S. citizen or have not held a valid green card for a certain number of years.

One commenter wrote, "Honestly idgaf if they are on welfare or not I want them all out. If they have 'citizenship' and bad mouth my country I want them revoked and removed too."

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Another user said, "Immigrants obviously shouldn't be eligible for any form of welfare. This is just basic common sense. It doesn't benefit Americans in any way to bring people here just so they can mooch off of the rest of us."

Honestly idgaf if they are on welfare or not I want them all out. If they have “citizenship” and bad mouth my country I want them revoked and removed too. Get all these savages out and back to their shit holes they love so much — Julie (@bostonjules33) July 13, 2026

While some questioned the woman's comments about allowing only Asians to stay while other immigrants should be subject to certain conditions, another person decided to turn the attention to the wealthy people living in the U.S., writing, "What they really should do is go after the rich people and the wealthy that aren't paying 37% in taxes yearly. Those are the people that are responsible for all the lawlessness, pain, suffering," though they also lumped in "illegals" into those they think aren’t paying taxes.

The clip got plenty of people talking, with many agreeing with the woman. One person even wrote, "This lady's on the right path."

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The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify the circumstances surrounding the video or the claims made by those featured in it. The clip is based on footage shared on X and the reactions it generated online.