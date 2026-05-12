Skip to Content
The Daily Dot home
The Daily Dot home
Advertisement
Culture

Woman Refuses to Keep Utility Bill in Her Name After Moving Out From ‘Dirty’ Roommates

10:19 AM CDT on May 12, 2026

Roommates beg Redditor to keep the energy bill to her name| Pexels/Nicola Barts/Liza Summer

Roommates beg Redditor to keep the energy bill to her name.

|Image credits: Reference images via Pexels/Nicola Barts/Liza Summer

To avoid paying a $230 security deposit, two roommates asked a 25-year-old to keep a utility account in her name indefinitely after she moved out. The thread on r/AmIOverreacting questioned if she was overreacting by declining.

Featured Video

The Redditor had spent nearly a year sharing an apartment with two younger roommates, both under 20. She described the living situation as ‘hell.’ She alleged the roommates were dirty, disrespectful, and consistently dismissed repeated requests about household responsibilities.

She said that she will continue to pay rent and energy bills until the end of her lease in July, even though she intends to stay with her parents until her new apartment is ready.

Her former roommate transferred the utility account into her name when she moved out, so it has been in her name ever since. If the account were to be transferred to one of the remaining roommates, a $230 deposit would need to be paid. Three workarounds were suggested by her housemates, none of which required the roommates to pay upfront.

Option one: she keeps the account in her name after leaving, indefinitely. Option two: she pays the $230 deposit herself as the outgoing party, which is not how account transfers work, since the new holder must call in with their own information.

The third option was for her to cancel the account, which would result in a $50 fine that would be divided among the three of them. The remaining roommates would then open a new account and pay the deposit anyway.

Responding to the cancellation idea, one commenter pointed out the obvious flaw. "The deposit won't go away just because it's cancelled, they'll just have to pay two fees," they wrote.

Another commenter suspected the root cause. "They likely have sh*t credit and are going to have to pay a huge deposit," they wrote, noting that poor credit history can push energy deposits past $500.

A third commenter wrote: "The girl WANTS it to be OP's fault so she can later victimize herself AND not pay so much upfront."

The original poster revised the post later on. Since her new apartment uses the same utility provider, she would have suffered a loss if the account had been closed.

Keeping it active and transferring it when she moves means the account follows her to the new address. Her roommates will have to open a fresh account and pay the deposit regardless.

She also updated prior statements that implied she and a third, unproblematic roommate intended to cease paying the energy bill before July.

Her actual position: both would keep paying through the lease, they just would not be physically present.

She retains ownership of the account, while her roommates continue to be responsible for the money.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Sayantan

Sayantan is a Senior Writer with over six years of experience covering the entertainment industry. With a keen eye for pop culture, he explores films, television, anime, video games, and emerging digital trends. His work is driven by a focus on crafting engaging, insightful stories that connect with a global audience.

Read More:

Stay in touch

Sign up for our free newsletter

More from The Daily Dot

See all posts
Culture

From Choco Tacos to Original Pizza Hut Pan Pizza: Reddit’s Most Wanted Discontinued Foods Ranked

May 12, 2026
Culture

Internet Is Debating Whether Bird Songs Are Actually Relaxing — the Seagull and Car Alarm People Have Entered the Chat

May 12, 2026
Culture

Internet Is Offering Vinegar Tips After Woman Posts About Husband Who Followed Laundry Instructions to the Letter and Missed the Point Entirely

May 12, 2026
Culture

“Free Help, Not Family Help”: Reddit Calls Out New Mom’s Demands On Visiting Brother

May 12, 2026
Culture

Coworker Blamed Colleague For ‘Ruining’ Proposal After Forgetting to Request Time Off Work: “Not My Responsibility…”

May 12, 2026
Culture

From Frozen Peas to Doritos: What the World Has Been Branding “American” for Decades

May 12, 2026
Advertisement