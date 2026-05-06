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“DO NOT WASH IT”: Reddit Immediately Recognized the Mystery Garment a Woman Found in Her Roommate’s Laundry

By Reni

5:23 AM CDT on May 6, 2026

Woman found an unusual turtleneck blouse while doing her transient roommate's laundry and wonders what it is.

Woman found an unusual turtleneck blouse while doing her transient roommate’s laundry and wonders what it is. |

|Image Credit: (L) Representative Image via Canva ; (R) Reddit | @Kali_in_California

A woman found an “unusual” turtleneck blouse while doing her transient roommate’s laundry and wondered what it was. The Reddit post attracted a wave of replies from users who recognized the item immediately.

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The woman shared a picture of a white turtleneck blouse that looked like a Japanese kimono-style wrap-around jacket with an extended piece of cloth in the lower waist area. 

The roommate moved in temporarily for a summer exchange program and will be leaving within months. 

When they had initially moved in together, the owner of the jacket apparently deep-cleaned their entire house after having just moved in.

To return the kind gesture, the woman decided to do her and her roommate’s laundry. It was during this time that she came across the jacket. 

She explained in the post that she had not been able to ask because she did not have the roommate's number and the roommate had already gone out

She also pointed out that she merely wanted to understand what it was and had no intention to judge her roommate’s fashion choice. 

The question of what exactly the garment was drew immediate responses from Reddit users.

Redditors Reveal What They Think It Is

The majority of Redditors agreed that the unusual turtleneck blouse was a “fencing vest.” The jacket is commonly used along with other appropriate attire, like a fencing mask and pants. The most common response was simply, “It’s a fencing jacket.” 

A user highlighted the purpose of the extra cloth, saying, “It keeps the jacket from riding up and protects the person from getting stabbed.” Another commenter wrote in all-caps,, “DO NOT WASH IT! It’s a fencing jacket.”

While others focused on identifying the garment's specific type, anime fans recalled a popular character who wears a similar jacket.

Yuta Okkotsu, a character from the popular anime series Jujutsu Kaisen, is known for wearing a similar white jacket with black pants.

Anime fans shared pictures of the character and compared similarities. A fan noted, “I thought she was doing a Yuta cosplay.” The next one joked, “Oh, you live with Yuta.” Another said, “It was the first thing I thought about.” 

Redditors Had Questions About the Laundry Arrangement Too

Apart from the jacket, many Redditors wondered why the woman did her roommate’s laundry since it’s a shared task. Previously, the woman claimed that it was merely a gesture of gratitude for deep-cleaning their home. 

However, netizens had different opinions about it. A user asked, “Wow, you guys trust each other enough to do each other’s laundry?”

Another chimed in on the question and said, “But not close enough for your roomie to admit to being a fencer.” One more added, “Or exchange phone numbers? 

A fourth highlighted, “Your roomie is a trusting soul. No way I’d let anybody else launder my awkward turtleneck blouse.” The last word went to a commenter who questioned the whole premise: “I feel like laundry isn’t a chore you divide with a roommate.”

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Reni

Reni is a digital culture writer with over three years of experience. From breaking TV and movie news to deep dives into pop‑culture shifts and politics, she loves tracking the pulse of the internet. Beyond writing, she’s a shark researcher and conservationist, often found underwater or analysing shark documentaries.

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