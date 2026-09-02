Woman Recalls First Bumble Date Involving 5 Men and a Trail Walk

A TikTok video from creator @jaellysandwich, which had more than 2.3 million views and over 12,000 comments at the time of writing, recounts what she described as her first-ever date ever, arranged through Bumble when she was 18 years old.

Featured Video

The TikToker grew up as a Jehovah's Witness and was not permitted to date, leading her to download dating apps after leaving the religion. She said she matched with a man on Bumble who she believed was 23 or 24 years old at the time, and the two spent about a month talking on Discord before agreeing to meet in person at Cheesecake Factory.

On the day of the date, her match texted her to ask if a friend visiting from out of town could join them, which she agreed to. He then disclosed that he and the friend had been sexually involved with each other in college, which he described as a one-time encounter between friends.

She agreed to continue with the date despite the man's confession. When he arrived to pick her up, she found four men in the car rather than the two she expected, all of whom she said were friends who had joined the trip to celebrate the other man’s birthday.

Advertisement

The group then drove roughly an hour to a Cheesecake Factory near her date’s home in Kennesaw, Georgia, rather than one closer to her home in Atlanta. Upon arriving, she said a fifth man climbed out of the car's trunk, bringing the total number of men on the date to five.

The TikToker recalled the group discussing topics she could not participate in. Later her date praised her after seeing her interact with a baby at a nearby table, telling her she would be a good mother to his children.

The check arrived and her date suggested splitting it rather than paying for her meal. Afterward, the group returned to her date's home to continue socializing, where she met his mother and sat on a couch while the group drank.

Advertisement

She considered taking an Uber but found the fare too expensive given the distance from her home. Her date then suggested a walk on a nearby trail, during which he handed her a pocketknife in case she felt unsafe.

The man then revealed a sexual "kink" involving insemination she was unfamiliar with while they were on the trail, which made her ask to return. As they turned back, he kissed her without her consent, which she said was her first kiss.

She called an Uber for roughly $50 once they returned to the house and left without seeing the group again. Her father later found her messages with the man, which strained their relationship at the time, though they have since reconciled.

The TikToker said the date affected how comfortable she felt around men for roughly two years afterward. She added that she is now in a happy relationship.

Advertisement

Viewers Reacted to the Safety Concerns Raised by Her First Date Story

Reactions to the video focused heavily on the safety risks described throughout the story. One commenter used blunt language to describe her decision-making that night. They wrote, "survival instincts of a fart, but i'm glad you still here girl."

Another commenter reacted specifically to a comment made about her at dinner. They wrote, "'i love a woman with maternal instincts' to an 18 YEAR OLD?!"

A separate commenter compared the story's chain of decisions to a mobile game centered on poor choices. They wrote, "it's like a game of episode where you can't afford good decisions."

Advertisement

The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify the identities of the individuals involved or the specific events described in this video beyond what was shared by the creator. The details above reflect the account shared by @jaellysandwich on TikTok.