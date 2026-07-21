“It’s Very Pleasurable”: Woman Said the East Coast Could Never Match Her New West Coast Neighborhood and X Had Thoughts About That

A woman praised her neighborhood on the West Coast and wondered why life couldn’t be the same on the East Coast. Her experience and thoughts also sparked appreciation and love from her followers, who also claimed to be from the East Coast.

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@marilynthrower shared her experience on TikTok after relocating to a new neighborhood on the West Coast. She highlighted the parts she appreciated since moving in.

The woman said, “It is quiet, clean, peaceful, ain’t no damn interruptions, disturbances or discrepancies…” After highlighting the features she most enjoyed about her new neighborhood, she wondered why life couldn’t be the same in the West.

She said it was a shame she had to move across the country to find such peace.

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Rather, she claimed it was shameful that she had to relocate just to live life the way it was meant to be lived. The woman concluded her TikTok video with a final comment about her new neighborhood: “It’s very pleasurable…”

The comment section of her video was filled with many appreciating her praise. A person commented, “We appreciate you and your honesty!”

Others welcomed her to the neighborhood, saying, “Welcome to the West Coast, ma’am, hope you enjoy your stay.” Another commenter referenced her remark about moving across the country to find peace.

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They said, “It is unfortunate that you had to move to the ‘other side of the world,’ but very glad that you are happy with your decision to move. Be happy!” Many others celebrated her move in the comment section.

The Woman Praised Her Neighborhood — X Users Were Divided

The TikTok was reshared on X by @ImMeme0 on their verified account and has been viewed nearly 500,000 times. Unlike the content creator’s followers on TikTok, those on X had mixed thoughts.

Many expressed disagreement with the woman’s decision to move. They claimed she could’ve had the same experience if she had moved to another area on the East Coast.

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Black lady who moved to a majority-white town says she’s struck by how quiet, clean, and peaceful it is, and wonders why more Black neighborhoods can’t be like that. pic.twitter.com/rvL4I2Ze1g — I Meme Therefore I Am ?? (@ImMeme0) July 20, 2026

Some X users expressed similar sentiments. They hoped she could find peace and happiness in her new home, unlike her experience in her previous neighborhood.

Details such as the name of her current neighborhood and the previous one have not been mentioned by the content creator.

This article is based on a video shared by @marilynthrower on TikTok and reshared by @ImMeme0 on X. The Daily Dot could not independently verify the TikToker's identity, her current or previous neighborhoods, or the state she moved from or to.