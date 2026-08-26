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A Woman Ordered One Can of Diet Coke on Uber Eats at 4 a.m. and Got 12 Liters of It Plus 3 Liters of Milk — TikTok Has Theories

By Reni

10:33 AM CDT on August 26, 2026

Woman ordered Diet Coke from Uber Eats and they sent her 12L of it along with three bottles of milk.

Woman ordered Diet Coke from Uber Eats and they sent her 12L of it along with three bottles of milk.

|Image Credit: (L) Reference Image via Pexels | cottonbro studio ; (R) TikTok | @leahscoobydoobydoo

A woman's Uber Eats order for a can of Diet Coke arrived as 12 liters of the beverage and 3 liters of milk, and her TikTok about the mix-up has drawn hundreds of thousands of views. She placed her order at 4:00 a.m. and wondered if Uber Eats made the wrong delivery, or if it was an accidental order. 

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@leahscoobydoobydoo shocked her followers after sharing a video of her recent order about a week ago on TikTok. In the overlay text from her video, she mentioned the time of her original order. 

She said she had ordered a single Diet Coke and was confused when multiple bags arrived. The video showed multiple paper bags containing far more than she had ordered. 

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She not only got one beverage but 12 Liters of it packed snugly in two bags. She also received 3 liters of milk. A separate bag contained other groceries, though she did not clarify whether she had ordered them. 

TikTokers Were Both Amused and Confused After the Woman Ordered Diet Coke, but Got Something More…

She expressed her confusion in her caption, wondering why she received way more than what she’d originally asked for. On TikTok, her video was viewed 733,000 times as of publication, sparking mixed reactions. 

Commenters shared jokes, theories, and their own similar experiences in the replies. 

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Image Credit: TikTok | @leahscoobydoobydoo

Commenters also theorized about what might have caused the mix-up. One user suggested, “I’m thinking someone canceled their order and the person simply said they don’t need that lol.” Another thought, “You hit the absolute motherload.” 

Another commenter suggested the mix-up might be linked to tipping practices on Uber Eats, writing, “If tipping (on Uber Eats) was based on % of charges, they would do this but not for a flat rate tip.” 

Apparently, she’s not alone in this situation. Many other commenters recalled getting similar bulk orders when they only ordered one thing. Their incorrect deliveries have also resulted in similar hauls. 

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Image Credit: TikTok | @leahscoobydoobydoo

One individual recalled ordering Red Bull, Doritos, and eggs, and ended up with a stack of ribs, a whole salmon, and a steak. Another wasn’t as lucky and received Red Bull and an all-in-one men's shower gel.

The comments were flooded with similar experiences to the woman's. The content creator has not shared an update on whether it was a 4:00 a.m. mistake from her end or Uber Eats.

The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify the events described in this video. The details above reflect the account as shared on TikTok by @leahscoobydoobydoo.

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Reni

Reni is a digital culture writer with over three years of experience. From breaking TV and movie news to deep dives into pop‑culture shifts and politics, she loves tracking the pulse of the internet. Beyond writing, she’s a shark researcher and conservationist, often found underwater or analysing shark documentaries.

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