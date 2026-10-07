Woman Details the Most Insufferable Date She’s Ever Been On

A TikTok content creator, @thelifeofauds, posted a video detailing an insufferable date she went on that lasted just 35 minutes. The video amassed 3.9 million views and more than 5,300 comments as of publication. She said the moment she realized her date had lied about his height, she already had her mind made up.

While removing the bones from a whole rotisserie chicken, the creator began by explaining that she had recently returned home from a 35-minute date. She said it was precisely 7:03 p.m. when she walked into the restaurant where they had planned to meet.

Before she arrived, she said her date had repeatedly texted her asking for updates on her location.

When she walked in, she instantly spotted a man staring directly at her and realized he was the person she was supposed to meet. But the first thing that stood out to her was his height. Before their date, he told her he was 6 feet tall. In person, however, they appeared to be about the same height. She said she is 5 feet, 6 inches tall, meaning he had exaggerated his height.

That was already a red flag for her, but she decided to stick around for the date. As they made their way to the bar, she said the second thing she noticed was that he didn't open the door for her. She also noticed that he hadn't made a reservation. Instead, he simply took whatever table was available when they walked in.

After they sat down, they noticed a QR code they needed to scan to view the menu. She said he was the first to pull out his phone and scan it, so she did the same.

But after putting his phone away, he grabbed hers out of her hand to look at the menu and proceeded to pick a dish.

The Date Got Even More Insufferable as the Man's Advances Fell Flat

As they tried to get to know each other, the man revealed that he had moved to New York from San Diego several years earlier. When she asked more about his life in San Diego, she discovered that he had an ex-wife, which took her by surprise. When she asked him to tell her more about his marriage, he said he didn't want to reveal all his secrets to her.

The creator had already decided that the man wasn't her type, and he seemed to confirm that when he jokingly told her that he had 99 children in San Diego with his ex-wife. But it got worse.

The date became even more uncomfortable when the man started making awkward sexual jokes that she tried to ignore. Unable to take the hint, he asked her, “So, have you ever had a threesome before?” He then quickly followed up by asking about her past experiences with the same gender.

She chose to humor him, telling him that she had kissed her friends but that it wasn't anything serious. Based on his response, she was still shocked to realize that he thought he had a chance with her.

When they finally finished their cocktails, she said he had the nerve to ask her, “So, you wanna get out of here?” She awkwardly laughed off what appeared to be an invitation to leave together. When the waitress returned to ask if they wanted more drinks, the creator bluntly asked for the check instead.

When the check arrived, she said the man didn't even try to pay for their drinks. However, she admitted that she didn't want him to pay because she didn't want him to assume that doing so meant they would be going home together.

After paying, she left the restaurant, with the man following closely behind.

Once they were outside, she said he tried to grab her hand, but she swiftly pulled away. He told her he was looking forward to going to their next spot in the rain, but she quickly crushed that idea, telling him that her next stop would be her home. He was noticeably disappointed, but she said she considered him a horrible first date.

Reactions to the video focused mostly on the fact that she should've left much sooner when she realized multiple red flags in this guy. One commenter said people need to normalize leaving a date mid-conversation. They wrote, "Yall need to normalize just leaving right in the middle of him talking, three minutes in."

Another commenter commended her patience with all the red flags that popped up. They wrote, "First strike, height. Second strike, phone snatched. Third strike, talking about his SWIMMERS???? Nah girl you got the patience of a saint."

The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify the claims made in the video, which are based solely on @thelifeofauds’ account of her date shared on TikTok.