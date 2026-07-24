A video posted to X has sparked debate online after it appeared to show a woman confronting a doctor she claimed had canceled her daughter's appointment earlier that day. However, finding out your appointment was cancelled because your doctor wanted to do something else instead is frustrating. When a woman found her daughter’s doctor who cancelled an appointment that day hanging out at the mall, she had a lot to say about it. We see it all unfold in a video posted to X.

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Eu sou a única pessoa que está contra essa mulher? Ela está impedindo o direito dele de ir e vim



Além do mais deveria ser processado por uso indevido a imagem e perseguição — LayCar (@UnaFudida) July 24, 2026

The woman confronted the man when she saw him. The caption of the video reads, “Woman lashes out after catching doctor with whom she had a scheduled appointment, having coffee at a mall. It continues, "’Did you know you had an appointment with my daughter? I'm going to report you; I have proof,’” the woman said.”

The video is in Portuguese, so it’s difficult to make out what they are saying. However, it’s clear they are having a heated conversation. While the doctor sips coffee, the woman is upset to see he’s taking time for himself rather than attending the appointment he had scheduled with her daughter.

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The Conversation Continued as the Doctor Walked Away

The conversation is nearly a minute long, and the woman is raising her voice at him. You can see him get up and walk away from her as she continues to yell at him. The video does not explain why the appointment was canceled. It’s unclear what her daughter’s medical issue was, but if she is in serious pain or had been waiting a long time to get this appointment, this mother has every right to be angry. However, we’re missing a lot of context, so it’s hard to come to a final conclusion about the argument.

People in the comment section were split on how they felt about the confrontation between the doctor and his patient’s mother. “Am I the only person against this woman? She's preventing his right to come and go,” one X user wrote. “Besides, he should be prosecuted for misuse of image and harassment.” Someone responded to them, typing, “Yeah. The doctor had a scheduled appointment, he's paid to work, he also has the duty to work. The image is censored, so it doesn't fit and the woman didn't chase him, she found him by chance.” Another commenter wrote, “You're saying that because it wasn't you who needed his appointment! When a person graduates and becomes a doctor, they take an oath (to save lives) he should be attending to patients and not eating, many patients lose their lives because of this kind of attitude!”

Others thought it was completely inappropriate to cancel an appointment and spend that time slot doing something for fun rather than for the good of their patient.

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The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify the events shown in the video or the claims made by those involved. The reporting above is based on publicly available footage and online reactions.