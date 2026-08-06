A viral video has sparked debate after a woman claimed her downstairs neighbors overreact to everyday noise inside her apartment. In the video this woman has made of her own neighbors captures one interaction. She claims to have terrible downstairs neighbors, and this does not appear to be an isolated incident, as her video is labeled "part 2."

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The woman drops a shoe in the video, and after a moment the neighbor below her reacts in a disproportionate way to the noise from the shoe. The clip prompted viewers to debate just how loud things need to be in order to react to something like a shoe dropping.

Una mujer que afirmó tener vecinos problemáticos en su edificio, dejó caer algo al suelo que hiciera ruido y grabó el resultado para demostrarlo. pic.twitter.com/IQbAGB8KK4 — Vive con Propósito. (@PropositoyVida) August 5, 2026

Viewers Share Their Apartment Experiences

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The comments section is full of people defending the woman and also relaying their own experiences of dealing with similar situations throughout the years.

"Bad neighbors but also, the way new builds are, the owners likely went really cheap and didn't insulate between floors properly. They shouldn't be able to hear something like that drop in the first place," a user noted.

"I had a downstairs neighbor like that during the damn pandemic and I walked on eggshells in my own home. she was mad at me for living in an old building. living like that really messes with your head especially when you can’t leave," another said, recalling their own experience.

Another talked about an inconsiderate neighbor when they were temporarily staying in their grandmother's place. "The worst situation of this kind that I went through was when I stayed overnight at my grandma's to take care of her, and in the early hours of the morning, the neighbor upstairs would start moving furniture. The table, the chairs—it was unbearable," they said.

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Many commenters discussed how noise often becomes a source of conflict in apartment buildings. However, good neighbors try to be respectful, especially when dealing with things such as the instance mentioned above.

In the clip, the woman drops a shoe before the downstairs neighbor appears to respond. So there is either history between her and the neighbor, or the neighbor really is that way about any kind of noise.

However, according to one user, this woman does not seem to be quite so innocent. "You call them toxic, but you’re recording yourself INTENTIONALLY dropping an item on the floor to elicit a response," they said, uploading a TikTok from her account to back up their claims.

The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify the claims made in the woman's video or determine what occurred before the interaction shown in the clip. The video has since sparked debate about apartment noise and neighbor disputes.