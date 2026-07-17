A woman is calling out a slew of alleged bills that were either passed in the state of Texas or are still pending that she seems to find concerning.

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In her video, which has since been reshared by X user @MatrixMysteries, who claims the bills are aimed at accommodating Islam, the woman warns, "I think it's fair to say we have a slight issue going on in Texas with all of these things being passed that have nothing to do with Texas."

Texas House Republicans are busy passing bill after bill to celebrate and accommodate Islam.



Ramadan, Eid, Pakistani Day, Muslim Heritage Month, Combat Islamophobia Day, and more.



None of it has anything to do with Texas.



This is how a state is surrendered. pic.twitter.com/riH2GNVhro — MatrixMysteries (@MatrixMysteries) July 16, 2026

Woman Raises Concerns About Several Texas Bills

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In her two-minute clip, the woman quickly goes through a lengthy list of bills she says "have nothing to do with Texas" and appears to be bothered by.

She first starts with HR34, which she says was passed in March 2025 and was created to recognize the holy month of Ramadan 2025. Texas legislative records show the bill was adopted by the 89th Texas Legislature and recognizes the holy month of Ramadan 2025. She then moves on to HR36, which she states was also passed in March 2025 and recognizes Eid al-Fitr.

She then continues on with more, showing a screenshot of HR37, which she says was passed in April 2025 and commends the Emgage Texas Emerging Leaders Program, which she claims has "ties to the Muslim Brotherhood."

Another bill she highlights is HR32, which she says passed in March 2025 and recognizes Pakistan Day at the State Capitol. She also sheds light on HR182, which honors and memorializes His Highness Shah Karim Al-Hussaini, a huge Islamic figure.

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Stop this ! Get rid of all Muslims!! Deport them all! Get senator brendon gill to help! Get the attorney general! Stop Muslim donations and visa and shut down mosques. This is Texas — John (@John22112126912) July 17, 2026

HR408 is another resolution she brings up, which recognizes April 10, 2025, as Bangladeshi Day at the State Capitol. She then moves into bills that have either been introduced or are still pending. The first she highlights is HR641, which would establish Ismaili Day at the State Capitol.

HCR85 is another bill she points to, which would designate March 15 as the Day to Combat Islamophobia for a 10-year period ending in 2035. She then brings up HB1044, which, according to the screenshot she shares, would grant legal authority to relatives to perform marriage ceremonies. Another she points out is HCR18, which would designate May as Muslim Heritage Month for a 10-year period ending in 2035.

The final bill she touches on is HB667, which, according to the screenshot she shares, relates to halal food options for breakfast and lunch programs provided by certain public schools.

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After referring to the bills as an "issue," she then suggested that people do their own research and find out who allowed them to get passed. Overall, her video seemed to strike a chord with at least a few commenters, with one bluntly writing, "Stop this!"

The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify the woman's claims about the intent behind the legislation. Public legislative records confirm the existence and status of the measures referenced in the video.