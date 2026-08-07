A video of a Spider-Man actor at a birthday party is bringing some unexpected joy online. In the video, Spider-Man arrives at the party looking for the guest of honor. When he is pointed in the direction of an adult man, Spidey doesn't miss a beat—he walks over to him and gives him a tight hug.

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The rest of the video, set to "Right Round" by Flo Rida, evokes the credits of the 2009 film The Hangover, which is set to the same song and features snapshots of the characters in various wild moments. The video includes the man holding Spider-Man in a bridal carry, the two attempting to break-dance and other moments from the party.

It is clear that Spider-Man and everybody else at the party are having a good time, making this a party to remember for all involved.

a esposa contratou o homem-aranha pro aniversário de 32 anos do marido… e a reação do homem-aranha procurando a criança foi a melhor kkkkkkk pic.twitter.com/ERtRRf8txf — faby jurídico modern family (@fabyollaverass) August 6, 2026

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Viewers weigh in on the Spider-Man surprise

One user joked about Spider-Man's physique, writing, "This Spider-Man doesn't skip glute day." And indeed, Spider-Man does look good in the suit, but that is only secondary to the absolute joy that was this party.

"If my wife pulled off a surprise like that, I'd die of a heart attack from so much joy," one user said.

The video also drew criticism from some commenters. Some in the comments question why the man would have this kind of party at his age. Other commenters pushed back against the criticism.

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"People here on X are so bitter and want to judge other people's lives. The guy was happy, he was with friends and family (the greatest wealth in life), he had fun and didn't hurt anyone. Best wishes to him," said a user.

"Rare moments when I come to this site and see something genuinely happy," said another.

The discussion also prompted users to argue that people should be able to enjoy the things they like regardless of their age. Several commenters argued that there should be no age limit on enjoying the things that make people happy. The comments demonstrate how differently viewers can interpret the same celebration.

The video shows the man celebrating his 32nd birthday surrounded by friends and family, with Spider-Man joining the celebration.