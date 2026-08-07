Dad Buys Discount H&M Clothes, Sparking Parenting Debate

As long as the clothes are good and their children are happy, some parents may not care about the brand. A video circulating online, however, shows one mother and father disagreeing over the clothes their child wears.

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In the video, what looks to be the mother is going through a bag full of children's clothes from retailer H&M, purchased by the father of her child. Though the clothes look perfectly acceptable, especially for a growing child, the mother is not quite as happy.

As the mother is pulling shirts from the bag, she complains that her child does not wear H&M. "There's nothing even on these shirts, and you got them all for 30% off," she is seen complaining.

The father is having none of it. "I got a deal," he replies, saying that he got ten shirts for $110, which is still not necessarily cheap for children's clothing.

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"You could have went to Saks," the woman says. The father quickly dismisses the suggestion and reiterates that his child has new clothes.

"That's all that matters when it comes to my kid, bro," the father says.

Imagine being upset because the father of your child bought your son clothes from H&M instead of Saks—and then getting even more upset because he found them on sale. Apparently, saving money isn’t fashionable. pic.twitter.com/pc9DpK5GoV — Goofies Of Chicago (@Chicago_Goofies) August 6, 2026

Viewers debate whether kids need designer clothes

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"Ummm my kids wore target and Walmart clothes until they were almost done with grade school! If they wanted something special, it was a present for birthday or Christmas. Kids mess up clothes daily at this age," one X commenter wrote.

Another user brings up how materialistic the world has become, even for younger kids, and how that designer label does not necessarily mean quality. "Marketing and propaganda turned clothes from function to fashion. Low quality craftsmanship and material. They tell you it's expensive, but trendy. In order for you to matter, you have to have it! Some of yall wont even talk to someone, unless they have rhe[sic] latest Iphone," they said.

Others in the comments discussed whether or not this was a skit. As these types of videos have become popular for how they garner views, it is a valid thing to question. However, as one user says, whether or not it's a skit, it is still a glimpse into the capitalistic mindset of consumers.

“Whether or not this is a skit, it doesn't matter. This is a real glimpse of how capitalism and materialism have affected a generation of people. People really think that wearing designer clothes makes you a better person. Adults thinking children need designer clothes doesn't make sense,” they argued.

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The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify the claims made in the video, which are based solely on the account shared by the user who posted it.