A woman turned down her job opportunity in a new city for her husband. But she found out the real reason he asked her to turn it down through a secret second phone. Turns out, her husband of 11 years was having an affair.

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The popular SubReddit forum ‘Girl Dinner Diaries’ featured yet another heartbreaking story shared by @EmbarrassedPie5508. The woman revealed she and her husband have been together for 15 years (married for 11) and have a child together.

Earlier this year, she was given a job opportunity that may possibly be a dream job in a different city. Naturally, she and her husband discussed it, but it went on for two months. She claimed they merely had “healthy conversations” with no massive arguments.

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Shortly after, they finally concluded that she would turn it down even though it was her dream job. Since it was a new city and “a lot” for her family to adjust to and get used to, she decided to let it go for her husband and child’s sake.

One night when her husband was taking care of their child’s bedtime routine, she heard an odd buzzing sound. Curious, she began looking around and found a secret second phone hidden in his work bag. But that’s not the only thing she found.

Real Reason The Woman Turned Down Dream Job

Before jumping to conclusions, she decided to confront him about it because, apparently, he no longer required a work phone. When he put their child down for a nap, she faced him head-on and asked him about it.

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His face said it all, according to the Redditor. His expression was all she needed as confirmation of his affair. It wasn’t just infidelity that seemingly broke her heart; it was the reason she had to turn down her dream job.

The woman learned that he didn’t want to leave the partner he was cheating on her with, and so asked her to sacrifice a major career upgrade opportunity. The woman appeared to be in a state of shock and claimed to be all alone at the time, and turned to Reddit for advice.

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byu/EmbarrassedPie5508 from discussion

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They had nothing but support for her. The story got over 18,000 upvotes as of publication and over 1,100 comments filled with love, empathy, and some outrage directed at the husband. Each had different suggestions and words of encouragement for her.

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A user said, “Nothing makes me angrier than women losing opportunities due to their partner. I am so sorry.” Another added, “I’m reminded to never sacrifice my career growth for any man, because more often than not, he will be thinking about himself rather) than anyone else.”