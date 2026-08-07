There's probably nothing more distressing than back home from a long day, looking forward to some rest and relaxation, only to find your apartment stripped of furniture, and some of your belongings stolen. The woman said she had been wrongfully evicted, according to a video she shared on X.

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The woman said that when she arrived at her apartment, she was told that she was being evicted. No one notified her beforehand. According to the woman, her apartment was left in disarray, with some belongings damaged or missing. The movers later admitted that they had mistaken her apartment for someone else's.

Woman came home and was told that she was getting evicted after catching people taking things out her home. Come to find out, that “claim” it was the wrong apartment! pic.twitter.com/o52cKigcaQ — NOLLY (@omoelerinjare1) August 6, 2026

By the time the video began, it appeared that the tenant had already called the police, as two officers could be seen inside her once-furnished apartment. She can be heard fighting to speak through tears and she continued to record the messy apartment.

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She entered what appeared to be a child's bedroom, where clothes were missing from hangers and the bunk bed mattresses had been removed. Disbelief and pain could be heard through her voice as she lameneted, "Like what? Y'all rummaged through my stuff, bro."

She then walked through the bathrooms before heading to the living room. She said her bed was gone and that some of her jewelry was missing. She opened her jewelry box and said, "I better get my chain back. Y'all took my chain. There's nothing in here. . . And my bracelet. And then my other jewelry bag is missing."

Sifting through someone's personal belongings, especially sensitive items like jewelry, should be out of bounds for movers. Imagine trying to steal someone's valuables, only to find out it was a wrongful eviction. That's enough to get these movers fired.

One X user wrote, "Unacceptable!! When I say SUE!! Baaaby!! . . . They took valuables. Her chain and bracelet as well as her kids things!!"

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The woman continued walking through the apartment and came to the closet where she said an X-Box game system was being kept. She said, "That game. That X-Box was up here, because it don't even work. And I was gonna get it fixed!"

She said she had acquired the belongings for herself and her two children on her own. So for these movers to attempt to steal her valuables and make such a careless mess in the process didn't leave her in the right headspace.

Who Was Responsible for this Woman's Wrongful Eviction?

The video then showed the inside of the moving truck, where her bed, her children's beds and her sofa had been loaded. She highlighted the fact that the back of the truck was extremely dirty, which she said meant her belongings would now be dirty as well.

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But the worst part of this all is the video footage that was taken of the movers who transported her furniture. The footage showed them handling her belongings roughly: dragging, dropping, and even throwing a piece of furniture down a flight of stairs.

After admitting their mistake, the movers eventually moved her furniture back to her apartment. But by that time, the damage was already done. Her couch was destroyed and some of her belongings, like the X-Box game system, were still missing.

Toward the end of the video, it appeared that the owner of the moving company was in her apartment as she pointed out the damage caused during the move, as well as her missing items. But some people in the comments believe that, in addition to the moving company, she should also sue the property manager for making such a costly mistake.

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One individual wrote, "would quickly retain a lawyer and sue both the property management and the moving company. Aim high… Sue for $2 million, including damaged property, pain and suffering (ex. emotional distress). Even if you settle for $300,000, that’s still a significant recovery. Then buy a house no more apartment for you."

The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify the woman's account of the eviction or her claims regarding her missing and damaged belongings.