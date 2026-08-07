Skip to Content
The Daily Dot home
The Daily Dot home
Advertisement
Culture

Instagram Creator Says Miami Airport Charges $9 for Luggage Carts That Are Free Overseas

10:42 AM CDT on August 7, 2026

Miami Airport charges $9 for luggage carts.

Miami Airport charges $9 for luggage carts.

|Instagram/wilsonisokay

An X post from @WallStreetApes shared a video from Instagram creator wilsonisokay criticizing the cost of luggage carts at Miami International Airport.

Featured Video

In the video, he said, "What's up with this monopoly at the airport, nine dollars for a cart. These things are free in every other country on God's green earth." He said the cost applies just to carrying luggage across the terminal.

Airport luggage cart fees across the U.S. vary widely by location, ranging from around $5 to $9, depending on the airport, while many international hubs provide them at no cost. According to the content creator, travelers pay up to $9 in Miami and $7 in Detroit, whereas major airports in countries like Singapore, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Belgium, and the Czech Republic offer free cart access.

Advertisement

Some replies pointed to a different cost they considered more significant than cart fees. One commenter wrote, "Saw someone arguing over a cart at Dhaka airport last month. Meanwhile, flight prices swing by three hundred dollars between sites, and nobody blinks. That's the real overcharge nobody talks about. Checked a route on letsfg.co last week and it came in about forty bucks under what Google Flights was showing."

Others argued the fee reflects a tradeoff rather than a scam. One person wrote, "Get luggage with wheels. Or don't pack so much. The cost of those 'free' carts is built into some other fee that everyone pays at those airports, regardless [of whether] you use them. At least in America, you have a choice for being ripped off."

The X post that shared the video argued that Americans are "tired of getting charged for everything," repeating the creator's claim that major airports in Europe, Asia, and Australia typically offer luggage carts at no cost, while U.S. airports charge for the same service. The post did not name a source for the international comparisons beyond the video itself.

Advertisement

Another connected the fee to cart thefts. They wrote, "Because the carts go missing. Why? Well, because of the same able-bodied people [who] line up 30 deep in wheelchairs to board the plane. Every reason you can point to in this country as to why we can't have nice things and live in a high trust society always comes back to the same answer. I don't even have to say it. You already know."

The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify the exact cart prices cited for Detroit or other U.S. airports, or confirm current pricing at every international airport named in the video. The details are taken from wilsonisokay's Instagram account.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Sayantan

Sayantan is a Senior Writer with over six years of experience covering the entertainment industry. With a keen eye for pop culture, he explores films, television, anime, video games, and emerging digital trends. His work is driven by a focus on crafting engaging, insightful stories that connect with a global audience.

Tagged:

Stay in touch

Sign up for our free newsletter

More Stories

Culture

‘Why Can’t I Simply Enjoy My Freedom?’: Woman Posts About Boyfriend Who Says Having Kids Is Her Duty as His Partner

August 8, 2026
Culture

‘Twenty Years of Marriage. Two Kids. I Fear Change’: Man’s Confession About a Struggling Marriage Has a Comments Section Full of Support

August 8, 2026
Culture

1-Year-Old Engineer Says His Closest Work Friend Is an 18-Year-Old Intern — Internet Says, ‘This Is a Walking Red Flag’

August 8, 2026
Trending

Man Starts Fight at Chicken Restaurant Over 15-Minute Wait — Employee Says ‘This Is What We Deal With Every Day’

August 7, 2026
Trending

Bus Passenger Says Driver Was Too Quick to Flag Fare Evasion While She Was Carrying Bags — ‘Now I’m Really Not Paying’

August 7, 2026
Trending

Women Mistake EV Chargers for Gas Pumps in Walmart Parking Lot — ‘Look, They Got Gas Pumps’

August 7, 2026
Advertisement