An X post from @WallStreetApes shared a video from Instagram creator wilsonisokay criticizing the cost of luggage carts at Miami International Airport.

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In the video, he said, "What's up with this monopoly at the airport, nine dollars for a cart. These things are free in every other country on God's green earth." He said the cost applies just to carrying luggage across the terminal.

Airport luggage cart fees across the U.S. vary widely by location, ranging from around $5 to $9, depending on the airport, while many international hubs provide them at no cost. According to the content creator, travelers pay up to $9 in Miami and $7 in Detroit, whereas major airports in countries like Singapore, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Belgium, and the Czech Republic offer free cart access.

Americans are tired of getting charged for everything



This little cart at the airport to help carry your luggage is $9….



These basic carts are free in many other countries as an airport convenience, but in America of course we are charged



Many major airports in Europe like… pic.twitter.com/Kle6QZFLip — Wall Street Apes (@WallStreetApes) August 6, 2026

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Some replies pointed to a different cost they considered more significant than cart fees. One commenter wrote, "Saw someone arguing over a cart at Dhaka airport last month. Meanwhile, flight prices swing by three hundred dollars between sites, and nobody blinks. That's the real overcharge nobody talks about. Checked a route on letsfg.co last week and it came in about forty bucks under what Google Flights was showing."

Others argued the fee reflects a tradeoff rather than a scam. One person wrote, "Get luggage with wheels. Or don't pack so much. The cost of those 'free' carts is built into some other fee that everyone pays at those airports, regardless [of whether] you use them. At least in America, you have a choice for being ripped off."

Because the carts go missing. Why? Well, because of the same able bodied people that line up 30 deep in wheelchairs to board the plane.



Every reason you can point to in this country as to why we can’t have nice things and live in a high trust society always comes back to the… — Francis Sawyer (@Of_All_People) August 6, 2026

The X post that shared the video argued that Americans are "tired of getting charged for everything," repeating the creator's claim that major airports in Europe, Asia, and Australia typically offer luggage carts at no cost, while U.S. airports charge for the same service. The post did not name a source for the international comparisons beyond the video itself.

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Another connected the fee to cart thefts. They wrote, "Because the carts go missing. Why? Well, because of the same able-bodied people [who] line up 30 deep in wheelchairs to board the plane. Every reason you can point to in this country as to why we can't have nice things and live in a high trust society always comes back to the same answer. I don't even have to say it. You already know."

The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify the exact cart prices cited for Detroit or other U.S. airports, or confirm current pricing at every international airport named in the video. The details are taken from wilsonisokay's Instagram account.