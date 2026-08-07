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Grandparents Confront Woman at Atlanta Theme Park After Claiming She Put Hands on Their Grandson — ‘It’s Going to Be Me and You’

2:22 PM CDT on August 7, 2026

Grandparents Ready to Fight Woman They Claim Touched Grandson

Grandparents Ready to Fight Woman They Claim Touched Grandson

|Photo Credit: Instagram/@tmbsonline

An altercation at what appears to be Fun Spot America Theme Parks Atlanta is going viral online after Instagram user @tmbsonline shared a clip of a confrontation that reportedly unfolded at the theme park. The user said they were simply trying to enjoy a day at the park, which is slated to close, but the outing quickly turned into an altercation that, according to the caption, “did not disappoint.”

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Grandparents Claim Woman Put Her Hands on Their Grandson

While there, an altercation nearly broke out between a woman and the grandparents after the family claimed the woman put her hands on their grandson.

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The clip opens with a woman yelling at another woman, telling her to "get out of her face." The other woman calmly stands there pointing off to the side, though she doesn't appear to be in the woman's face as she's suggesting.

The woman continues backing up while yelling for the other woman to get out of her face, even though the other woman remains standing in place, looking ahead as if she's unbothered by the threats. She then tells the woman, "If you put your goddamn hands on my grandkids again, it's going to be me and you."

The other woman continues standing there while the interaction is being filmed before the grandfather steps in. He walks closer to the woman and calmly tells her, "If you touch my grandson again, I'm gonna beat your ass."

At that point, security intervenes, but the grandfather raises his voice, this time yelling "If she touches my grandson again, I'm gonna beat her ass," before adding, "Take me to jail." In the background, the grandmother can also be heard accusing the woman of pushing her grandkids.

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More security guards step in and begin putting distance between the woman and the family, though she never really appears to show any sign of fear despite the threats being made toward her.

While the video doesn't provide any context about what happened before the confrontation, X user @AmiriKing claimed in the caption attached to the reshared clip that "a black kid was cutting in line repeatedly" and that "finally a mom spoke up and asked him to wait his turn." The post claims the confrontation shown in the video was the family's response to the woman telling him to wait his turn.

While the X user attempted to call out the family for their behavior, many people in the comments agreed that it's not OK to put your hands on someone else's child, no matter the circumstances. "I won't give a F what color you is. You put your hands on my kids, it's a declare war. You trying to justify a woman putting her hands on a kid because of the child skin color. You are the problem," one person wrote.

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The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify the claims made in the video or the circumstances that led to the confrontation. The details surrounding the incident are based on accounts shared by users on Instagram and X.

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Jennifer

Jennifer is a writer and editor with over 10 years of experience covering legal and consumer topics, entertainment, TV, and home improvement. She has contributed to major publications including USA Today Homefront, House Digest, and Distractify.

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