Skip to Content
The Daily Dot home
The Daily Dot home
Advertisement
Culture

Why Are Deer Flies So Obsessed With the Color Blue? This Viral Reddit Trap Has an Answer

9:08 AM CDT on July 22, 2026

A Reddit user shared photos of their homemade blue deer fly trap.

A Reddit user shared photos of their homemade blue deer fly trap.

|Images via Reddit/videogametes

A homemade blue bucket coated in sticky adhesive, shared by Reddit user u/videogametes on the r/mildlyinfuriating community, has become an unlikely sensation after the user claimed it dramatically reduced attacks from deer flies while walking outdoors during the summer.

Featured Video

The post features two images of a DIY trap. The first showed a blue plastic bucket coated in sticky adhesive and covered with trapped flies inside a kitchen. The second shows it after being used outdoors, hanging upside down.

The poster explained that they live on a 10-acre property in a swampy area on the U.S. East Coast, where deer flies regularly swarm during the warmer months. "I would get absolutely obliterated by deer flies in the summer while walking my dog," the user wrote. They added that their pet had to remain on a leash because she "[committs] bird murder" otherwise.

After getting advice on a farming forum, the Redditor built a wearable version of a commonly made deer fly trap. But instead of attaching a blue, sticky bucket to a moving tractor, the traditional method — they mounted the bucket on their own head. "I stopped getting bit/dive bombed by these flies," they wrote. "Not a SINGLE one went for my body proper. They ALL target this thing."

Advertisement

According to the post, after wearing the device for several weeks while spending two to three hours outdoors each day, the number of flies caught gradually declined. The Redditor was unsure whether that decline reflected the insects' natural life cycle or an actual reduction in the local population caused by the trap.

The post prompted many users to share their own encounters with biting flies. One asked whether deer flies were simply another name for horse flies. "Nope, deer flies are their own special brand of swamp pest, unfortunately," the original poster replied. "I actually prefer horse flies… Deer flies are smaller and IMO more aggressive."

Other users offered variations of the idea. One suggested freezing water inside a blue plastic cup and attaching replaceable flypaper to its sides instead of repeatedly coating a container with adhesive. Another explained that the sticky substance used in the trap, Tanglefoot, is an adhesive typically applied to tree trunks or garden surfaces to trap insects.

Advertisement
Redditors discuss the DIY fly trap.

Several users cited research that supports the trap's design. One brought up a 2023 study published in the Proceedings of the Royal Society, which found that many biting flies are drawn to blue objects due to how their eyes process color.

Others recommended alternatives like blue hard hats, commercial "Bug Balls," TredNot patches, and even decorative dragonflies designed to discourage biting insects.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Sohini

Sohini is a digital media writer and editor with nearly five years of experience covering trends, entertainment, and online culture. She has contributed to multiple national and international publications in editorial and management roles. When she’s offline, she’s usually watching TV shows and movies with her dog.

Tagged:

Stay in touch

Sign up for our free newsletter

More Stories

Viral Politics

‘SO CORRUPT’: Viral Video Captures Chula Vista Officials Clashing Over a Council Pay Raise Proposal

July 22, 2026
Culture

NYC Man Found a Family Living At the Bottom of a Shady Staircase—The Internet is Stunned

July 22, 2026
Culture

Man Films $50,000 Trip to Miami Detention Center Demanding “Fair Treatment” for Tate Brothers

July 22, 2026
Culture

TikToker Says the ‘Black People Can’t Swim’ Stereotype Stems From Historical Pool Exclusion — X Commenters Dispute the Framing

July 22, 2026
Trending

‘Get Rid of All the Motors That Are 15 Years Old’: Viral Claim About a Secret Government Engine Policy Has No Evidence Behind It

July 22, 2026
Culture

Woman’s Tearful Rant About Paying for College While Italian Cousins Get Free Tuition Sparks Debate

July 22, 2026
Advertisement