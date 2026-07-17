‘What Is Going On?’: A Mother Was Confused by a Walmart Aisle Full of Clear Backpacks — the Explanation Has the Internet Divided

A video shared to X by the account @ImMeme0 showed a mother walking through a Walmart backpack aisle, questioning why every option available for kids at school was transparent.

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"I'm at Walmart and I'm trying to figure out why all the backpacks are clear. Like, look at this, every last style here is a clear backpack. They're all clear, Hello Kitty clear," she said, panning her camera across shelves stocked entirely with see-through bags.

She continued down the aisle, pointing to more bags with the same transparent design. "This one, clear. All the ones down there, clear. This girly one, clear," she said, adding, "What is going on?"

Mother shopping at Walmart was confused about why the store was selling clear backpacks.



Little did she know, she was shopping at a Walmart in a school district where clear backpacks are required.



Many school districts now require them to improve campus security and make it… pic.twitter.com/F1nwFbABVd — I Meme Therefore I Am ?? (@ImMeme0) July 16, 2026

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The X account that shared the video offered an explanation in the caption. "Little did she know, she was shopping at a Walmart in a school district where clear backpacks are required. Many school districts now require them to improve campus security and make it harder for students to conceal prohibited items," the account wrote.

Districts including Albuquerque Public Schools, Richmond Public Schools, and the Green Bay Area Public School District have all implemented clear backpack requirements in recent years, citing campus safety as the primary motivation, according to Tech Protect US.

Reactions included personal accounts of similar requirements and skepticism about the policy's real purpose. One commenter wrote, "Ridiculous. There were zero clear backpacks needed in our homeschool!"

Another commenter described encountering the same requirement decades earlier in a different region. "My parish in NOLA required them in the '90s and I was super confused when we moved to GA and they weren't required," the commenter wrote.

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My parish in NOLA requires them in the 90’s and I was super confused when we moved to GA and they weren’t required. — Cajun Sweetheart on the Run (@cjnswthrt) July 16, 2026

Most districts implementing the policy include exceptions for personal privacy items, according to KOKH. McAlester Public Schools in Oklahoma, for example, allows students to carry a small pouch or clutch bag no larger than 5.5 by 8.5 inches for items like cell phones, money, and personal hygiene products, according to local reporting.

A separate commenter argued the trend reflected fashion rather than policy, writing, "They're clear because it happens to be the style this season. You people think everything is nefarious."

The details above reflect the account as shared on X by @ImMeme0, with additional context from KOKH and Tech Protect US. The identity of the mother and the specific Walmart location have not been confirmed.