A video on X shows a man confronting a woman he claims was pretending to be homeless by holding a cardboard sign reading ‘SCAMMER.’ The worst part of her scam is that she's using her own children to pull on the heartstrings of good people.

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But after the man with the sign got tired of seeing people get swindled out of their money, he said he looked into the woman's circumstances and found that she owned a car and lived in a house. She owned a car and lived in a house. He then stood near the woman while holding a sign that read ‘SCAMMER.’

This man is a national treasure. ?



A woman was on the corner every day using her kids to panhandle and pull on people’s heartstrings. One guy, tired of watching good people get played, did his homework and found out she wasn’t struggling at all. They aren’t homeless. She has a… pic.twitter.com/DaqZpLQi5n — Crystal Hope (@CrystalHope1979) August 10, 2026

The video was filmed by a motorist who stopped at a red light, then re-shared by X account @CrystalHope1979. The video shows the man standing near the woman and her two children while holding the sign with "SCAMMER" written on it, along with an arrow pointing in her direction.

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There have been multiple videos of people calling out these supposedly "homeless women" who have been accused of using their children to appeal to people's sympathy. Another recent clip was posted by X user @ImMeme0, which showed a man confronting a woman who he recognized from another video in which a man accused her of pretending to be homeless.

However, this man didn't bother calling her out in the traditional sense by yelling and making a scene, he created the "SCAMMER" sign and stood next to her the entire time she was there. The sign was visible to drivers passing by. Or it would at least pique their curiosity so they would ask him why he's wasting his time holding up this sign.

The video sparks debate over panhandling scams and trust in those asking for help

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According to the post on X, his actions triggered Law Enforcement to look into the matter, and he also got help from the Facebook group "Street Scammer Watch" which helped him identify the family.

While videos like these accuse people who panhandle of misrepresenting their circumstances, they can also create distrust in many people, so that they're tight fisted toward those who are truly in need.

One X user wrote, "I don't ever give to them because of the videos, etc., I've watched. And the fact that they all look clean. And they're out there panhandling close to hotels. And I've seen them walk to nicer cars than what I have. And the fact that they use their dogs and kids. Disgusting."

Some commenters shared stories of panhandlers they believed were making substantial amounts of money. Some commenters claimed that certain panhandlers live in better conditions than the people who give them money.

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Another commenter wrote, "Local news years ago followed 4 panhandlers for a couple days, found out, they were living in a mansion, and driving to there work area in a new Cadillac, they would get dropped off, go change in a public bathroom and beg all day, they averaged about 500/day ea more at Xmas time."

The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify the claims made in the X post about the woman's circumstances or determine whether she was misrepresenting herself as homeless.