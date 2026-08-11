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Retail Store Video Shows Woman Pouring Cleaning Product Across Floor—’I’m Just Trying to Do My Job!’

2:00 PM CDT on August 11, 2026

Retail Worker Catches Woman Pouring an Entire Jug of Cleaner Across the Floor—“I’m Just Trying to Do My Job!”

Retail Worker Catches Woman Pouring an Entire Jug of Cleaner Across the Floor—“I’m Just Trying to Do My Job!”

|Image Credit: X/@ClownWorld

A video taken inside a retail store shows a woman pouring a cleaning product across the floor while arguing with employees. The person is arguing with unseen employees, saying that she is just trying to do her job, while they are asking her to stop.

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The video ends without showing what happened afterward. Employees can be heard asking the woman to stop, but none are seen approaching her during the video.

The incident prompted some commenters to discuss how businesses should respond to people who appear to be in crisis. The woman's reasons for pouring the substance onto the floor are unclear, and the video does not provide information about her mental state. The incident also raises questions about how employees should respond in similar situations.

"Short term mental health stays would solve this issue. No grown adult dumps stuff in the middle of a store unless there is something mentally wrong with them," a user in the comments said, voicing their concern for the woman in the video.

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The video prompts discussion about employee safety and retail policies

"The fact that someone had to FILM this instead of just going home is sending me into another dimension," said a user.

"People like this are the reason the rest of society has to live in the equivalent of a minimum security prison," said another user, referring to people who cause purposeful destruction at public stores as the reason many products are now behind locked cases.

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Another user posted their concern about the potentially hazardous combination of chemicals being dumped on the ground, saying, "Not only that but depending on what chemicals she is dumping on the floor they could have a hazmat situation."

Others agreed, with one saying, "I would just leave the store even if I worked there. They do not pay enough to get gassed with ammonia chloride."

The potential risks depend on which products were being poured, which are not clearly identified in the video. The video does not clearly show what products are being used, but it does appear that the woman is picking them at random, increasing the odds of something dangerous happening.

The video does not show what happened afterward. The video does not show whether the woman was removed from the store or whether the substance was cleaned up. Some commenters used the incident to call for better access to mental health care.

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The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify what happened after the video ended, including whether the woman was removed from the store or what substances were used. The video does not establish whether the woman was experiencing a mental health crisis.

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Rachel Tolleson

Rachel is a writer, reviewer, and critic within the entertainment industry with over four years of experience. She champions indie filmmaking and indie horror. Her work can be found at The Mary Sue and That Hollywood Show.

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