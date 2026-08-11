Dallas Restaurant Refuses Alcohol Over Marijuana Smell

A video of an altercation at Maroma Restaurant in Dallas, Texas, is going viral for what some are calling a discrimination policy. In the video, a waiter is seen telling a group of customers that they cannot be served alcohol because he said they smelled like marijuana.

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"We don't smoke," one of the customers can be heard saying. "So you're saying you can't serve us because of why?"

"I can smell it," the waiter answers. "I can't serve you because I smelled it."

The woman behind the camera then pans it to each member of the group, asking them if they smoke. All of them deny smoking. The situation continues to escalate, and the woman behind the camera asks for the waiter's name, who turns out to be the general manager of the restaurant.

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The video ends with a stitched clip explaining a Texas law concerning the sale of alcohol to intoxicated people. If done so and the police find out, the restaurant could face penalties, including possible action against its liquor license.

Black Americans sit down to eat at Maroma Restaurant in Dallas, Texas



The waiter informs them that she cannot serve them alcohol because they smell like marijuana



The woman loses her mind and starts claiming discrimination



Under Texas law, you can lose your alcohol license if… pic.twitter.com/7EqFzsTPy1 — Wall Street Apes (@WallStreetApes) August 10, 2026

Commenters questioned whether the refusal was justified

One X commenter wrote, "I call bullshit on this. No way there is a law to back this up. I understand they may smell but that’s not admission of actually smoking it."

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Another X commenter said, "That's a stupid law! Who came up with that bs???"

"Smell doesn't mean intoxicated. She has no proof where the smell is coming from. In Colorado, I once bought hemp scented air freshener. They can get sued, no proof or evidence. Be careful trying to be know-it-all with an entry level customer facing position," said a third X user.

Viewers also questioned whether the smell of marijuana alone is enough to establish that someone is intoxicated under Texas law. Several users questioned whether the smell of marijuana alone establishes intoxication. The smell of marijuana alone does not necessarily establish that a customer is intoxicated.

However, the stitched video does not address whether marijuana odor alone establishes intoxication. Videos like this continue to help perpetrate harmful stereotypes and should not be taken seriously, especially when they purposefully omit facts.

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One user agreed with this sentiment, saying, "A racist bigoted business could indeed use that policy to kick people out they don't want in their establishment without having to say it was because of race or ideology. It's just an avenue for deniability that cowards would use. Nothing else."

The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify the circumstances surrounding the incident or determine whether the customers had used marijuana or were intoxicated at the time. The video only shows the interaction between the group and the restaurant manager.