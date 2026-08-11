‘Shame on Gold’s Gym’: Woman Was Kicked Out of Gym After Objecting to a Transgender Woman in the Locker Room

On X, @storm1news posted video of a confrontation at a Los Angeles gym over transgender access to women's locker rooms. The video shows singer-songwriter Tish Hyman at a Gold's Gym location in Los Angeles.. In the footage, she is standing inside a gym wearing a blue sports bra and sweatpants while holding a beverage can.

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In the video, she objects to a transgender woman being in the women's locker room and says she feels uncomfortable with the situation.

“Grown man (...) in a women’s locker room,” she said. “And that’s why I’m getting kicked out, and I want to make sure the girls know.”

She claimed other women had complained about the person involved too and that the gym was not addressing their concerns. According to TMZ, her membership was terminated after the confrontation, and police escorted her from the facility.

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The person she was talking about was Alexis Black, a transgender woman who said she was transitioning, taking hormones, and had changed her name and gender on her identification. In response to the confrontation, Black said she was not exposed and had a towel covering her at the time.

Black woman who was kicked out of a Gold’s Gym in Los Angeles because she complained about a man using the women’s locker room.



Good for this woman and shame on Gold’s Gym.



She should sue both the man and the gym. pic.twitter.com/dWaSlez6bH — STORM NEWS ??️ (@storm1news) August 10, 2026

The disagreement spread on X, where some supported the woman’s concerns: “Sue (…) them. Hope I’m on her jury. Shame on Gold’s Gym.” Another said, “Glad she spoke up! I wouldn’t be comfortable with it either.”

A third user wrote, “This woman should sue the gym for allowing a man to enter a woman’s locker room and sue the man too.” Another read, “I stand with this WOMAN!! Keep FAKE WOMEN and Men OUT of the women’s restrooms and locker rooms!!!!” Some also say transgender women should be permitted to use women’s facilities.

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California law states that the Civil Rights Department says the Unruh Civil Rights Act prohibits businesses from discriminating against customers based on gender identity or expression. Businesses should generally allow people to use restrooms, locker rooms, and dressing rooms consistent with their gender identity. However, courts have not specifically resolved every question involving gender-segregated facilities.

Flat out creepy. I applaud her and shame on the gym. — David (@R2_DStew) August 11, 2026

The gym where the incident occurred has since changed ownership. EōS Fitness announced Oct. 30, 2025, that it had acquired 23 Southern California gym locations previously associated with Gold’s Gym. EōS Fitness now operates the Beverly Center location where the confrontation occurred.