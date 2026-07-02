‘What a Catch if True’: TikToker’s Wife Material List Has X Divided Between Believers and Skeptics

A TikTok video from creator @scottishemmastorm resurfaced on X after user @josh_uglyasf shared a clip of her listing three qualities she believes make her wife material.

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"Three reasons that I would make a good wife," she said at the start of the video. "No. 1 is I cook, I clean, I do the laundry," she said. She also noted her financial independence. "I bring in quite a bit of money on my own, so you don't need to look after me," she added.

Her second point was more suggestive. "No. 2, you will get every single day," she said, implying a regular s-- life without stating it directly. "And that one's not just for you. I also enjoy that," she said.

The third reason leaned into shared hobbies and her nationality. "No. 3 is I play video games, I drink beer," she said. She then said she would be a good friend as well as a partner. "I'll be your best mate," she said, "and I'm Scottish."

She closed the video by putting the question to viewers directly. "So are those three good reasons to be a wife?" she asked. "Any takers?"

One commenter on X wrote, "Hahahahaha any takers? Hahahaha. I'm pretty sure she would no problems finding a guy even if she's using AI filters."

Another commenter wrote, "Yea, think about those qualities and you'll see they don't go together. That's as they say, cap," pushing back on the idea that the three traits fit together neatly.

The X account @josh_uglyasf reposted the video with a caption that resonated with most. "I'm sure the boys will love Number 2 & 3 the most," the caption read. "Heck all three reasons are reasons enough."

Woman lists three reasons why she would make a good wife. I’m sure the boys will love Number 2 & 3 the most. Heck all three reasons are reasons enough pic.twitter.com/jSSM8wmttG — Dr. God Abeg ooo (@josh_uglyasf) July 1, 2026

One commenter was skeptical if she was honest about the claims rather than the list itself, writing, "What a catch if true… Actions speak louder than words…"

The video also prompted more direct interest from at least one viewer. "I'd be sliding into her DMs if I knew who she was," a commenter wrote.

The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify the claims made in this video. The details above reflect the account as shared on TikTok by @scottishemmastorm and as reposted on X by @josh_uglyasf. The identity of the creator beyond her public handle has not been confirmed.