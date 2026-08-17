A video on X showing a Black man frying chicken for a group of white fraternity members has sparked a debate over race online. Instead of focusing on the apparent camaraderie in the video, some online viewers reacted with suspicion and concern, pointing out that the Black man appeared to be surrounded by and ‘outnumbered’ by the group of men standing behind him.

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However, on the contrary, if you observe the video carefully, there were two African American men in this video: the one operating the grill and the one recording the video. Both men appeared to be having a great time, while the frat boys in the back were waiting expectantly for the fried chicken. But not everyone saw the situation from the same lens.

??DEVELOPING: This Black man’s simple video of him cooking for a large group of White boys led to thousands of controversial comments expressing that the Black man was in danger because he was ‘outnumbered.’ pic.twitter.com/RRiF0kCWb0 — Dom Lucre | Breaker of Narratives (@dom_lucre) August 17, 2026

Despite some viewers suggesting that the Black men in the video were somehow in danger, many commenters pushed back on that interpretation.

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One of the very first comments read, "He looks happy showing off his cooking skills so does the bystanders. America is sick!" With such a tense racial climate currently, it appears that people are actively looking for a reason to start a race war.

Another commenter added, 'If you believe America is systemically racist, you are one of two things. One, you have been brainwashed by the media and the Dem Party. Two, you're too ignorant and stupid to know that you have been brainwashed. Of course there are racist people in the US but it's not systemic."

The video shows the men in the background cheering, drinking beer and watching as the man on the grill lowers the chicken into the hot oil.Despite the narrative being pushed that the black men in the video were somehow in danger, X wasn't buying it, and many of the commenters shot down that notion. And anyone who carefully observes the atmosphere in the video will see that the men in the background were cheering, hooting, drinking beer, and cheering as the man on the grill lowered the floured chicken into the barrel of hot grease.

Viewers Debate Whether the Men in the Video Were Actually in Danger

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The white men in the background appeared to be smiling and enjoying the interaction. Some even seemed to be eagerly awaiting the finished product. His shirt also appears to display a business logo, although the video does not establish whether he was catering the event.

This commenter wrote, "Those white boys probably paid him for that chicken he cooked. If he did that in the hood they would steal that chicken whether it's cooked or not."

Someone else added, "Lol he can’t just be the chef? Seems like a group of guys that know they are about to get some good a** chicken. . . It is all about character."

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In conclusion, this X user summed it all up with this comment, "The narrative is people who look different from each other hate each other just isn’t true. It’s not how we live with our friends, family, neighbors, and co-workers. They hate videos like this, but this is the real America we live in."

The video itself does not provide additional context about the relationship between the men or why they were gathered together. The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify the circumstances surrounding the video beyond what is shown in the footage and the claims made by commenters on X.