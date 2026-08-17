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Elevator Mishap Compilation Has Viewers Laughing and Reconsidering Taking the Stairs—‘Nobody Saw That Coming!’

3:04 PM CDT on August 17, 2026

Viral Elevator Mishap Compilation Has Viewers Laughing

Viral Elevator Mishap Compilation Has Viewers Laughing

|Image Credit: X/@Yelena_R7

A compilation of elevator fails and malfunctions is giving internet users a laugh, while some viewers said they were glad they weren't involved. The two-and-a-half-minute compilation features several elevator malfunctions, from elevators getting stuck to doors breaking off and water leaking inside.

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In one of the clips, firefighters who were rescuing a group of people then needed to be rescued by another group of firefighters.

Other clips showed elevators opening onto the wrong floors. Some elevators even opened onto walls between floors, including in the first clip.

Although the video focuses on the humor of the situations, the clips also show how elevator malfunctions can create safety concerns, they do also highlight the kind of danger that elevators can pose to users.

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Viewers React With Laughter and Their Own Elevator Stories

"'Let's go to hell' wtf," said one X user, referencing the clip of the woman who pressed the -4 elevator button and adding several laughing emojis.

Another relayed their own experience in a malfunctioning elevator: "got stuck in a elevator once. I was in there with 4 of my friends. Thankfully one of my friends had his toolbag. We had to remove the shielding above the doors. Then pry the catch open to open the doors. We were stuck between floors. All of us had to climb out."

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Anti-elevator users also seized the moment to remind others why the stairs as better, such as the commenter who said, "See this is why I think its insane to take the elevator. Stairs only. Always."

For people traveling between floors in tall buildings, elevators can be difficult to avoid. Elevators are made to make travel easier, and in buildings where there are dozens of floors, it is also impossible not to have to use them.

The compilation also highlights the importance of regular elevator maintenance. Some of the incidents appear to involve user error, while others may have resulted from mechanical problems. The clips also feature flashing buttons and doors opening onto incorrect or nonexistent floors.

Still, the seriousness of this happening in real life does not take away from this being quite a funny compilation of various elevator mishaps. Perhaps next time, we will take the stairs.

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The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify the circumstances surrounding the individual elevator incidents shown in the compilation. The story is based on the video and reactions shared by users online.

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Rachel Tolleson

Rachel is a writer, reviewer, and critic within the entertainment industry with over four years of experience. She champions indie filmmaking and indie horror. Her work can be found at The Mary Sue and That Hollywood Show.

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