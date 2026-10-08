‘We’re All Kids’: 26-Year-Old Pushes Back Against People Who Mock His Hobbies

A TikTok user, @chauncey_v6, shared his frustration with people who downplay his interests after he revealed the things he likes that even a kid might enjoy. The video, shared on Jan. 19, had drawn 3 million views and 479,600 likes at the time of publication.

The TikTok creator started the video by saying that it kills his vibe to talk to people who don't respect the things he likes. “I just don’t even want to talk to you anymore; it's the people who, when you show them the things that you like and the things that you enjoy that normally a kid will like, and they start downplaying it,” he said.



The creator reiterated that he did not want to talk to such people. He said he disliked being made fun of for his interests.

“Like, I’m a Star Wars fan, right? I like lightsabers, I like cool Lego stuff, I’m gonna get excited about it, I’m gonna get excited about movies, right? And people will just downplay you,” he said.

The creator said these people pointed out that he was a 26-year-old man and questioned why he was getting excited about such things. He said he was also told that he needed to grow up. Once again, he said he did not want to talk to these people anymore.

“We’re all kids, okay? I’m telling you right now, we are still kids,” he said.



He added, “Except we age and we’re getting wrinkly and we grow hair. So the fact that you want to act like you’re this grown adult, you’re gonna be miserable.”

Some commenters shared similar sentiments. One wrote, “I wish I could care less of what people think.” Another wrote, “33 and I still love Pokémon.” A third user wrote, “I'm 42 and still build Lego, play video games. I don't care what the haters says. You only get one life, why not enjoy the things you like.”

The Daily Dot could not independently verify the events described in the TikTok. The details above reflect @chauncey_v6’s account as shared on TikTok.