A TikToker’s story about her mother-in-law’s involvement in her wedding dress shopping has sparked discussion online. Autumn, who posts on TikTok as @leafittoautumn, says she has never had a good relationship with her husband’s parents. For some reason, they never liked her. She shared a specific story about a time her mother-in-law crossed a line involving her wedding dress in a video that has garnered 516,400 views and 391 comments.

Autumn started the video by explaining that she had been dating her husband for years before they got engaged. During that time, she was never able to bond with his parents. They never liked her, and she had no idea why. Nothing had happened to warrant their treatment of her. So, it's perhaps not surprising that when it came time to go wedding dress shopping, her mother-in-law wasn't invited.

In Autumn's defense, it was during the COVID-19 pandemic, so she could only bring a few people to the store. She chose her mom and sister. She found the perfect dress and posted about it on social media. Her mother-in-law then took an unexpected next step.

She called the dress shop and demanded to see the dress Autumn had chosen. The shop called Autumn to let her know what was happening and asked whether it would be OK to show her mother-in-law the dress. Autumn was shocked that her mother-in-law would go that far to ruin the surprise.

When Autumn confronted her mother-in-law, she completely denied making the call. She acted as though Autumn had made the whole thing up. This was frustrating and put even more strain on their already difficult relationship.

This Started an Interesting Conversation About the Dress and Her Mother-in-Law's Behavior

Many people in the comments couldn't believe her mother-in-law had behaved that way. Some couldn't understand why she was so invested in the situation. “I can’t imagine being this invested in my DIL’s dress,” one commenter wrote. Another added, “Wait. What. She called the bridal store? Um, no. That’s wild!”

Other people shared their own stories about strained relationships with their in-laws. “Married 30 yrs. Haven’t spoken to my MIL in 17 yrs,” one person wrote. Another shared, “Had a destination wedding in Mexico and my MIL chose the NIGHT BEFORE the wedding to tell me every issue she had with me. It's now been over a year of no contact and honestly peace has never felt so good.”

Some commenters even said their mother-in-laws had ruined aspects of their weddings, or at least tried to. One person shared, “My Mil caused our wedding to go an hour behind because she was still getting ready.” Another added, “My mil tried to call the venue the day before the wedding and change the seating charts.”

Overall, commenters were on Autumn's side. They also praised the dress shop for not showing her mother-in-law the dress without checking with Autumn first.

The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify the claims made by TikTok creator @leafittoautumn, which are based on her personal account shared in the video.