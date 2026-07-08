A clip is going viral online showing what appears to be a female police officer in full uniform pulling a gun on a man who X user @LoudOutside claims is her sister's boyfriend. In the video, the man is sitting in his car while the officer stands outside, pointing her firearm directly at him as he records the interaction.

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While the X user was correct that the officer pulled a gun on the man following a family dispute, some of the details in the post were inaccurate.

A female police officer in Houston, Texas, has been placed on desk duty after she allegedly pulled a ? on her sister’s boyfriend during an argument after he took her phone pic.twitter.com/5vOrV3C6Q7 — Loud Outside (@LoudOutside) July 7, 2026

The Man Was the Officer's Sister's Ex-Fiancé

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According to Fox 26 Houston, the woman worked as a Harris County Precinct 1 deputy. And while the X user claimed she was placed on "desk duty," the news outlet reported that she was actually fired and could still face criminal charges.

The man behind the wheel, who had a gun pointed at him, told Fox 26 that he was unarmed during the encounter. He said the incident began after he got into an argument with his ex-fiancé, who is also the former deputy's sister and the mother of his child. During the dispute, he took his ex's phone before leaving.

"I just took the phone which I bought. I wasn't going to keep her phone, I was going to bring it back to her, I didn't need it, I just needed that problem to come to a halt," he told the news outlet.

After he drove away, the off-duty deputy allegedly followed him while still wearing her uniform and carrying her firearm. When both vehicles stopped at a traffic light, Fox 26 reports that she got out of her vehicle and pointed the gun at him. "She was using her service pistol and uniform to bully and oppress me," the man said.

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Desk duty? She lucky that’s all they did but ig doing a bunch of paperwork is enough punishment — Ðivine (TheKingsHeroin) (@UnknownRemedy1) July 8, 2026

In the video, the deputy can also be heard saying, "I'm on duty [explicit], everything I do is justified." Because the man recorded the entire encounter, the Constable's Office's Internal Affairs Division launched an investigation and ultimately determined that the deputy's conduct warranted termination.

A press release from Constable Alan Rosen's Office, cited by Fox 26 Houston, said the deputy was fired "for her actions" during the incident, adding that "Her actions violated policy and were unacceptable."

While one person in the comments on @LoudOutside's repost called the deputy's behavior "unprofessional," many others argued that the desk-duty demotion wasn’t enough. And as it turns out, the Internal Affairs felt the same way and ultimately decided to fire her. While the clip is now making the rounds and going viral, the incident actually dates back to 2025.

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The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify the claims made in the viral social media post. The details regarding the deputy's termination are based on reporting by Fox 26 Houston and a statement from the Harris County Precinct 1 Constable's Office.