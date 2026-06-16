Video Shows a Man Drawing a Gun on a Black Man Reading Scripture in Public — X Is Outraged, but the Motive Is Still Unclear

A video posted to X by @SeeRacists shows a man pulling a gun on a Black man who was reciting Bible verses in a public space.

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The Black man was peacefully reciting scripture in a park when the man approached and started arguing with him, directed a racial slur at the man before drawing a weapon.

The Black man ultimately overpowered the armed man and took the weapon from him, and the white man appeared to stand down. The clip drew widespread attention, mostly condemning the racist nature of the attack.

? RACIST Pulls GUN On Peaceful Black Man Reciting The BIBLE In Public—Calls Him “N*GGER” & Threatens Him



This coward saw a Black man minding his own business, peacefully reciting scripture in public, and decided the only response was to pull a gun and spit the N-word.



Pure,… pic.twitter.com/m4p4vGb06p — i Expose Racists & Pedos (@SeeRacists) June 15, 2026

Some commenters said they were disturbed that no bystanders intervened. One commenter wrote, "Everyone walking by seeing him with a gun didnt [sic] stop to help or call the cops but if he was a color person we would have a conversation about how color people always tripping [sic]."

Some were debating the armed man's motivations. One user wrote, "Idk [sic] I think it was more to do with the religion than the skin color, but I don't know, I can't tell because I'm not them."

The white man's behavior in the video prompted some viewers to speculate about his state of mind.

One commenter seemed satisfied and relieved at the outcome, and wrote, "I do not like violence, but boy oh boy do I love to see Nazi's [sic] see some karma."

I do not like violence, but boy oh boy do I love to see Nazi’s see some karma. — bon (@Jonsspacejob) June 16, 2026

One commenter criticized the Black man's response, drawing a disputed comparison to Christian behavior broadly, writing, "It's funny because this black man truly shows how Christianity is, all nice and shy when they're vulnerable and don't have the upper hand, and then as soon as they have the upper hand they front and flex how strong and powerful they are."

As of publication, no law enforcement agency had been cited in connection with the clip, and no charges against either individual were reported in the X thread or in any named publication.

The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify the events described in this video. The details above reflect the account as shared on X by @SeeRacists. The identities of those involved, the location, and whether law enforcement was contacted have not been confirmed.