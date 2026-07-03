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Video of Trash-Covered Bronx Street Draws Political Reactions Online: “Welcome to the Bronx”

12:28 PM CDT on July 3, 2026

Video Shows Trashed Streets of New York City

Video Shows Trashed Streets of New York City

|Image Edits: (L) X/@FXMC1957; (R) X, Canva

A video shared on X showing piles of trash lining a Bronx street has sparked heated debate online over who is to blame. The footage captures a street corner overflowing with garbage and scattered debris, prompting widespread reactions from users. The person who posted the video pointed the finger at local political leaders, fueling further discussion on social media.

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“Welcome to the Bronx,” they wrote in the caption. They continued by blaming the people who voted for New York City’s mayor, Zohran Mamdani. “I hope the 52% in that borough who voted for Mamdani are happy.”

The video prompted debate online, with some users blaming city leadership while others argued that littering is ultimately the responsibility of residents.

In the comment section, people had varying opinions. “This is the future of any city or State that vote these Communist/Socialist politicians into office,” wrote one person. Another chimed in, “Congratulations NYC! It doesn't get any better than this! Which, of course, means that it will only get worse.” Many people in the comments shared this sentiment, with someone adding, “Something is rotten in the Big Apple.”

Some People Noted the Borough Has Always Looked Like This

Other users weren’t convinced that this was the new mayor’s fault. They remembered this area looking similar in the past. “It was like that before he got elected,” wrote someone. “Oh please, you don’t think this doesn’t occur in other major cities?,” asked another commenter. 

Someone else wasn’t completely sure this was in New York City. The post was vague. “It doesn’t even show the street. This could be any picture in the country,” they wrote. “Looks like LA,” said another user.

Some of the comments compared the area to Third World Countries. However, some people thought this was both rude and unfair to say. One commenter asked, “Why can’t Americans clean up their own trash?” Other commenters argued that littering is a broader community issue rather than solely a political one.

However, many commenters blamed Mamdani for the state of the city. “Way to go NYC and Mamdani,” wrote one X user. “This is Mamdani country!,” commented another.

Some replies also referenced Mamdani's ethnicity rather than the conditions shown in the video. Other commenters criticized those remarks and argued the discussion should remain focused on the footage itself.

The video prompted a wide range of reactions, with users debating everything from city leadership to community responsibility. The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify when or where the footage was recorded or the claims made in the post.

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Haley

Haley Van Horn is a writer and editor with nearly a decade of experience in lifestyle, entertainment, and culture stories. She has contributed to publications like PEOPLE and Parade, and her work is preserved in the Library of Congress.

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