A video posted to X is drawing attention after it captured a fight between a swimmer and a kite surfer that quickly escalated. During the confrontation, one man pulled out a gun and appeared to try shooting the other man twice.

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The summer has been brutal, and one of the best places to escape the heat is the beach. Relaxing in the ocean is a favorite pastime for many. The confrontation unfolded during what appeared to be a busy day at the beach.

Totally nuts. Guy at beach pulls gun on kite surfer, pulling trigger twice.



Pistol in swim trunks?? See what happens when you swim in salt water with your gun ... it fails to fire! ? via Concealed Nation pic.twitter.com/B6F3KpqFkd — Larry Conger ?? (@eMTBrides) July 22, 2026

The video shows the fight at the height of the conflict. There is no context to help us understand what brought them to this point. All we know is that one man pulled out a gun and tried to shoot the other.

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“A peaceful afternoon at Praia Da Aribinha in Arrial, de Cabo, nearly turned tragic when a heated argument between a swimmer and a kite surfer escalated. An armed man pulled a handgun and pointed it directly at the sportsman, pulling the trigger twice,” the video says and shows. “Miraculously, the gun failed to fire both times, and the suspect fled before police arrived.”

The video continues by giving advice for if you find yourself in that situation. “If you ever face an armed aggressor in a place like the beach where you may not be armed, survival depends on split-second decisions. Create distance, back away immediately, while keeping your hands visible and your tone neutral. Never challenge or escalate.” They also advise to hide under hard objects and get the license plate number of the perpetrator when safe to do so.

In the video, you see a child close to the fight. He appears to witness the confrontation from nearby as adults can be heard screaming nearby. You can hear women screaming in the background. It’s a difficult video to watch.

Commenters on X had a lot to say about the video. One asked, “This guy is crazy pulling a gun. What if it actually fires underwater? Your thoughts?” The original poster replied, “A Glock would do it for sure, saltwater causes aggressive rust on guns and can easily cause critical malfunctions or catastrophic failures. While modern firearms can physically fire after a brief dunk in the ocean, saltwater is roughly five times more corrosive than freshwater.”

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Commenters Wondered What Will Happen to the Man who Pulled the Gun During the Fight

Some wondered if the man was going to face serious consequences even if the gun didn’t fire. “So is that an attempted of murder considering he punched first then pulled and fired a gun when the other man already backed away.”

Overall, X users agreed that no fight is worth pulling a gun out over, especially at the beach in front of people trying to enjoy themselves.

The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify the claims made in the viral X post or the circumstances surrounding the confrontation shown in the video.