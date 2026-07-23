A video posted to X is drawing attention after a man shared his frustration over a men's homeless shelter opening in his neighborhood where a hotel once stood. In the video, he argues the shelter has negatively affected the surrounding area and questions the decision to convert the property.

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In the United States, roughly 745,600 people are experiencing homelessness, according to the National Alliance to End Homelessness. Homeless shelters are one approach communities use to provide temporary housing and support for people experiencing homelessness.

Frustrated New Yorker has lashed out at the Mamdani administration’s decision to locate a major men’s homeless intake shelter in his neighborhood, an area with numerous schools.



The move was made without residents’ approval, leaving the community to handle the consequences. pic.twitter.com/q79ErRxzHg — I Meme Therefore I Am ?? (@ImMeme0) July 22, 2026

The man starts the video out ranting and raving about this men’s shelter. “I will tell you one thing. I will blow up this hotel,” he says in the video. “This is going to be on the news. They went from making this originally a hotel to it becoming a family shelter to now transitioning to a men’s shelter.”

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He says he plans to protest the project every day until his concerns are heard. He demands they give back the hotel and not turn it into a shelter for people experiencing homelessness. “We don’t want a men’s shelter,” he says. “The voice of the people has spoken.”

People on X Were Upset With the Proposed Homeless Shelter

The account that posted the video to X wrote as the caption, “Frustrated New Yorker has lashed out at the Mamdani administration’s decision to locate a major men’s homeless intake shelter in his neighborhood, an area with numerous schools. The move was made without residents’ approval, leaving the community to handle the consequences.”

People in the comment section had a lot to say about the video and the concept of a men’s shelter being built in the area. Most of them blamed Mayor Mamdani, making harsh comments about him.

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“Yeah, well, this is what they voted for (maybe). No matter how they paint a communist/socialist/democrat the result is the same or worse — promise all kinds of $*** but never accomplish $***,” one person wrote. “They’ll find out that the citizens have zero say about anything under a communist! MA taxpayers are finding that out with their commie dictators!” added another.

Many comments criticized people experiencing homelessness rather than discussing the proposal itself.

The video sparked debate among commenters, with some expressing concerns about the shelter's location and others arguing that people experiencing homelessness still need access to services and housing.

Most people in the comment section were upset with Mayor Mamdani. They felt it was directly his fault, even though he has been in office only a few months. They claimed he did a lot of negative things, but no one was open to having an intelligent conversation about it. It’s fair to be skeptical about a shelter coming into your neighborhood, but having a good conversation about it can answer any questions this person may have.

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The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify the claims made in the viral X post, including details about the proposed shelter or the timeline described in the video.