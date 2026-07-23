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Woman Says She Has a Connecting Flight, Tries to Skip Airplane Exit Line: ‘I Have Another Flight to Catch!’

4:06 PM CDT on July 23, 2026

Entitled Passenger Thinks She Can Skip the Airplane Departure Line to Catch Another Flight

Entitled Passenger Thinks She Can Skip the Airplane Departure Line to Catch Another Flight

|Photo Credit: X/@Gitmo99

A scripted video reshared on X is drawing attention after it depicted a disagreement between airline passengers as they waited to exit a plane. The skit centers on a woman who tries to move past other passengers after landing, saying she has a connecting flight to catch, prompting debate in the comments over airplane etiquette.

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If you've ever been on a flight, you know exiting the plane often requires patience, especially for passengers seated toward the back. The video recreates a familiar travel scenario in which one passenger attempts to bypass the line, leading to a confrontation with those waiting to deplane.

From the very start of the video, there was drama between the two female passengers. The woman in front said to the woman behind her, "Don't touch me. You need to wait."

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The woman behind her retorted, "Listen, I got another plane I need to catch." But the woman in front of her stood her ground and said, "I don't care. You're not the boss of this plane. You need to wait." But it was clear she wasn't in the mood to wait, so there was some catty behavior about to ensue between the two.

Some choice words were exchanged between them until the lady in front warned the lady in the back not to touch her. That's when the impatient lady behind her said, "I'm asking you nicely."

But the lady ahead of her stood her ground and said, "When you're at the back of the plane, you need to wait," which is not only true, but it's fair. If you're all seated at the back end of the plane, unless there's an exit door near that part of the plane, everyone has to wait in line to leave the aircraft.

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As the video continues, we see that the impatient passenger refuses to wait and tries to push her way past the woman in front of her. However, she blocked her narrow pathway and refused to let her pass. But this only escalated the situation, and the lady screamed, "I have another flight to catch!"

But the woman blocking her path replied, "I don't care! You need to wait like everyone else, OK?" But the impatient woman disregarded her once again, and attempted to shove her way through with her carry-on suitcase. That's when the woman in front of her pushed her back.

But some X users have a different perspective on the matter. They believe that the passengers in front of the woman could be more understanding, especially since she stated the reason she was in a hurry. This individual said, "She wants to get to her connecting flight and mentions that straight up. Just let her go. . .They are willing to fight on an airplane instead of just letting someone go."

Another X user wrote their observation, "What is new is the outrage culture we all created after 2020. Things that could be resolved in the past, like people late for flights pass, or stewardesses helping people resolve disputes or get to flights are all gone from the culture, now. We act like children now."

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Ultimately, since she was unable to skip the passenger in line, the woman started jumping over the row of seats. Her plan worked because no one attempted to stop her, and even the flight attendant said, "I'm not security."

One X commenter wrote, "It's common courtesy to let people go who have connecting flights. She was being a b**** but I know for sure it didn't start out like that."

Although the video is scripted, it sparked debate among X users over airplane etiquette and whether passengers with connecting flights should be allowed to move ahead while deplaning.

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Akil Rashid

Akil is a Caribbean native who enjoys writing, reading, music, and fitness. He loves exploring new ideas, telling engaging stories, and making the most of every experience. When he’s not working, he enjoys living life to the fullest.

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