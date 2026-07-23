A man is facing criticism online for what he thought was a commendable moment caught on camera, but to commenters, not so much.

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In the clip going viral, which was reshared by @ClownWorld, a man can be seen visiting a Chick-fil-A and picking up an order for his dog, who has accompanied him inside. The video is captioned "Hawaii pup cup pick up," and he starts by saying, "OK Jake, we got our audience."

A worker can then be seen bringing over the dog's treat, and the man points to the counter, telling her where to set it down. Some commenters criticized the decision, who called it "entitled" behavior.

Bringing your dog into a restaurant is one thing. Encouraging it to put its mouth on the same counter where customers pick up their food is another.



I don’t care how well-behaved your dog is. That’s a shared food service area, not your kitchen at home. Have a little respect for… pic.twitter.com/1LXbFJxsHu — Clown World ™ ? (@ClownWorld) July 22, 2026

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The Man Then Lets His Dog Eat Its Treat From the Serving Counter

After the woman sets the dog's pup cup down, but only after the man told her again specifically where to put it, he says, "Go for it, Jake."

The man continues encouraging the dog to "get it" and even slides the cup closer to the edge for him. When the dog doesn't jump up for the treat, his owner gives him a taste to entice him before placing the pup cup back on the counter.

After realizing what's sitting up there, the dog jumps up, resting its two front paws on the counter where other patrons' food is served, and begins digging into the pup cup. While the people surrounding the dog and watching him all seem excited by what he's doing, people in the comments had completely different views. "Dogs carry bacteria that can literally kill people. Doing this is beyond dumb. I used to own restaurants and I'd never allow dogs in my locations," one person wrote.

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Another commenter wrote, "You sound entitled. Look how he talked to the employee. No surprise he did what he did."

And while a third person admitted they "love dogs," they added, "This is disgusting. These stupid non-service dogs that Karen's have allowed to go everywhere now is getting to be too much."

Jake hesitated because he has more sense than his owner. — Nat With a T (@TaheraAswan) July 23, 2026

Another person even joked, "Jake hesitated because he has more sense than his owner." But there was one commenter who really didn’t hold back as they pointed out the potential things the dog might have stepped in before putting its paws on the counter.

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They wrote, "The dog put it's feet on the counter! Right after it stepped on the spit some asshole spit on the sidewalk outside the restaurant. Before that the dog was playing at the dog park and stepped all over shit piles and piss! That dog owner is an asshole!"

The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify when or where the video was recorded or whether Chick-fil-A responded to the incident.