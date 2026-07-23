A woman is drawing attention online for allegedly pretending to flirt with a guy in Bali just so she could get ahold of his phone and allegedly steal cryptocurrency from him.

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The clip, which has been reshared by X user @dsctlzscrypto and garnered nearly 3 million views in just over 24 hours after being posted, opens with a young blonde woman being confronted by others around her as she says, "I don't have your money."

Another woman nearby then yells at her, "Really? You're like a broke bitch." Here's what happened next.

Un hombre que estaba de vacaciones en Bali perdió 14,000$ en cripto tras darle su móvil desbloqueado a una mujer que quería intercambiar instagrams.



Ella aprovechó el momento para robarle las criptomonedas mientras el hombre pensaba que estaba ligando. pic.twitter.com/kKNCsXKXB5 — Descentralizados Crypto (@dsctlzscrypto) July 22, 2026

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Woman Denies Stealing Man's Money She Was Allegedly 'Flirting' With

The woman being accused begins to look visibly panicked as the camera moves around the group surrounding her. The woman who called her broke can then be heard saying, "It's this one," and the camera pans over to another blonde woman, who appears to be wearing a similar outfit as the other.

That woman turns away, seemingly in tears, as the camera focuses on her. There are several other people standing around looking concerned, but then a man can be heard saying, "It was one of the blondes."

At this point, both blonde women look terrified that they're being accused of something they claim they didn't do. Seconds later, a man can then be heard asking them to "point the finger" at the person who allegedly received the money.

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The clip ends with the other blonde woman being followed by two people as she cries and walks away. But according to the X user, she's not all that innocent. The X user claims in the caption, "A man who was on vacation in Bali lost $14,000 in crypto after handing his unlocked phone to a woman who wanted to swap Instagrams."

I got robbed for 189 SOL (~$14,000) at a beach club in Bali.



What happened next sounded so unbelievable that if I hadn’t lived it myself, I probably wouldn’t believe it either.



The night ended with undercover intelligence officers, arrests, and a police interrogation.



Here’s… pic.twitter.com/27d0SFQpDe — 29 (@wrss29) July 21, 2026

They continued, "She seized the moment to steal his cryptocurrencies while the man thought he was flirting."

While the details of the incident remain unconfirmed, the person who allegedly lost the $14,000 later posted on X explaining what happened.

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He claimed he was at a beach club in Bali with some friends, where they were "drinking and hanging out." He said he began talking with a group of Australian girls, and after knocking back a few drinks, one of the girls asked for his Instagram.

He said he handed her his unlocked phone "without thinking twice," adding in his X post that "that was the biggest mistake of the night."

The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify the claims made in the X posts or determine whether any arrests or charges have been filed in connection with the alleged theft.