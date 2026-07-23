A video shared on X is drawing attention after a New York pastry shop owner posted surveillance footage that she says shows multiple thefts inside her store. The owner compiled several clips of alleged shoplifting incidents, all of which appear to involve Black individuals, prompting discussion in the comments about the repeated thefts and the impact on her business.

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The video has received more than 5 million views since it was reposted yesterday by X user @Liberfach0. While some commenters blamed the shop owner for displaying products near the entrance, others focused on the repeated thefts shown in the footage and debated how businesses should respond to incidents like these.

?? La dueña de una pastelería de Nueva York, que está a punto de quebrar por los constantes robos, se puso a grabar a los seres de luz que entran a saquearla diariamente, y resulta que la gran mayoría de los ladrones, pertenece a un mismo grupo racial. ¿Pueden adivinar cual? pic.twitter.com/7BpNcuzGBo — Carlo Martin (@Liberfach0) July 22, 2026

The video began with clips of different people, mostly men, simply walking into the pastry shop, helping themselves to a variety of pastries and bread parcels, and walking out unbothered. The multiple thefts committed by the criminals ranged from different age groups, all fully aware of their actions, and some returning for seconds.

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At the start of the video, one man of African-American descent walked into the shop, snatched a pastry, then turned swiftly and headed for the door when he realized he was being recorded. Meanwhile, a woman yelled, "I'll call the cops!"

Another man shown in the footage entering the shop, grabbing two parcels of bread stationed near the entrance, and walking out. Bear in mind, these alleged thefts are being committed in the presence of other customers who are either seated or leaving after a purchase.

As they filmed another robbery in action, other patrons enjoying their meals were actually watching in disbelief as the woman yelled, "Put it back! Put it back!" But her shouts fell on deaf ears as the individuals ignored her and continued bagging their unpaid items.

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One X user suggested, "Stop putting stuff out that can easily be grabbed at this point. Customers will just have to ask for it behind the counter."

Several commenters suggested moving products behind the counter to reduce theft. Another commenter wrote, "Simple solution: Pick up window and local deliveries. It’s the only way to save the store until law and order in NYC is restored."

The employees appear frustrated during several of the incidents. Several commenters expressed concern about the financial impact repeated thefts could have on a small business.

One commenter wrote, "Imagine going into debt to start a business, busting your ass every single day to generate what's needed to pay for products, employees, rent, taxes, and utilities. And these good-for-nothings steal from you every day, and you can't do a damn thing about it. Tomorrow, when it all goes bust, everyone loses."

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The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify the claims made in the viral X post or the circumstances surrounding the surveillance footage shared by the bakery owner.