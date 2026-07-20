A UPS Employee’s post-buyout rant about the company’s strategy has gone viral. The woman claimed that it was now hiring drivers for lower rates. Her comparison of the work environment pre-buyout has the internet questioning UPS’s overall game plan.

Featured Video

@theupsqueen shared updates about the UPS buyout on TikTok with her 23,000 followers. She broke down the hiring tactic allegedly at play. According to the woman, the delivery partner has been firing drivers who earn higher rates and hiring others at lower rates.

Apparently, the company has a “scaled progression” that allows employees to earn higher within four years to reach the top scale. Within those four years, they also go up for a contract, which, according to the woman, is in 2028.

UPS worker says the company is offering buyouts to workers, the official reason is a pay them to quit so they can reduce their workforce



But she says that’s not what’s happening. She says they are just rehiring different drivers to fill the positions at much lower wages



“At… pic.twitter.com/NDIujlmOAX — Wall Street Apes (@WallStreetApes) July 19, 2026

Advertisement

With that being said, the worker believes that the company would be open to certain negotiations financially because of the number of people who were fired. Moreover, she thinks the company could benefit from it since it could get more capital from it.

Overall, the woman believes that UPS wants to generate more profit by hiring drivers at lower rates. She cited this profit-making scheme as a reason for the buyout. But also claimed to understand that the company was trying to generate a fair amount of profit.

UPS Employee’s Rant Included a Trip Down Memory Lane

The UPS employee took a brief trip down memory lane from her early days. She recalled the delivery partner giving out free cold cuts like ham and turkey. On other occasions, she recalled them giving out freebies and holding raffles for employees.

Advertisement

With that in mind, she told her followers it made her feel valued and cared for as an employee at UPS. Lately, she felt things at work aren’t what they used to be, but that’s most places, according to her.

UPS worker says the company is offering buyouts to workers, the official reason is a pay them to quit so they can reduce their workforce



But she says that’s not what’s happening. She says they are just rehiring different drivers to fill the positions at much lower wages



“At… pic.twitter.com/NDIujlmOAX — Wall Street Apes (@WallStreetApes) July 19, 2026

Lastly, the woman stated, “Society has really moved away from us being a community and more into it’s all about profit margins, which is just sad.” Her statements and observations on TikTok led to the video being viewed over 160,000 times.

But it didn’t just stop at TikTok; the video was also reshared on X by the renowned X account, @WallStreetApes. The account dissected the company’s strategy to increase its profit margin by firing senior drivers and hiring those in the entry-level league.

Advertisement

Internet Was Divided on Post-Buyout Game Plan to Increase Revenue

The comment section of the X post was filled with arguments about the company’s plan to bring in more revenue for cheaper labor. Moreover, it was also filled with concerns for the employees, like the TikToker.

One user pointed out, “That’s the game employed by ‘smart' businesses. I do NOT agree with this, but it is the game plan.”

UPS buyouts and labor costs debate pic.twitter.com/br5TfPjr5q — Migo (@ReiteConMig0) July 19, 2026

Advertisement

Another commented on TikToker’s understanding of the buyout and strategy part of a business plan, saying, “That is how businesses operate, they are there to be profitable.”

Others commented on the normalcy, saying, “All corporations are doing this. It comes down to Wall Street and quarterly profits…”

Disclaimer: The Daily Dot could not independently confirm the facts of this incident and is reporting based on the information available.

