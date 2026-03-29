Did TMZ actually do something good? The celebrity-focused tabloid known for breaking stories of deaths and scandals is receiving praise from all over after its latest move.

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The paparazzi site is famous for being uncouth and aggressive, often posting news before the people involved want it revealed. It is safe to say they are universally hated, but their latest move has gained them some fans.

A partial U.S. government shutdown began in February, following a funding lapse for the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) in addition to other agencies. This has affected travel for people across the United States. TSA agents are not currently being paid, leading to long airport lines and calls for members of Congress to be fired.

This TMZ pivot might put them back on the map



‘If you see one of the 535 members of Congress on vacation during Easter Break’



“Take a picture and send it to us”pic.twitter.com/I53O4jFSRl — Chris Josephs (@Chrisjjosephs) March 26, 2026

This week, TMZ asked people to send them photos of Congress members on vacation.

"As TSA officers are selling their blood to keep a roof over their heads, members of Congress are packing their bags for a 2-week vacation, and WE WANT THE PICS!" the TMZ site reads.

"Since compromise isn't working, maybe some shame will, and that's why we're asking everyone to be on the lookout over the next 2 weeks for the folks who 'work' on Capitol Hill, enjoying their leisure time."

People react to TMZ's plan to shame Congress

Shortly after TMZ's call to action, news that the shutdown could be ending hit the internet. An agreement would fund the U.S. Coast Guard, the Federal Emergency Management Agency, and the Transportation Security Administration. People online are praising TMZ's plan, but some are having a hard time believing they had good intentions.

Did TMZ do this? (Probably not, but it's still funny.)

they got scared when delta took their little perks away and tmz told everyone to expose them on vacation



pic.twitter.com/VPGerVG6W4 https://t.co/9pT8mOzKG0 — Alex (@alexxmalloy) March 27, 2026

"Funny how the shutdown ended less than 24 hours after TMZ posted this video announcing their hunt for photos of elected officials not doing their job," @vinniemau5 wrote on X.

"TMZ shaming our politicians when they are slacking or working against us might save their business," @Marduk21 wrote on X.

"It’s great that more and more people, in their own way, are contributing to make politicians accountable. Politics is too important to leave it to the politicians," @jaliscan1 added.

"I’m sure he’d sift through the submitted photos to cherry-pick specific ones to push a biased opinion as always rather than report the truth," @amurderstale guessed.

"@TMZ, you could be one of the greatest reporting agencies on earth if your focus was on non-biased political figures instead of celebrities," @BullSyndicate added.

"I don’t usually agree with TMZ tactics, but this time I approve," u/mlg1981 wrote on Reddit.

"Could use more of this and less, “let’s break news about a celebrity dying before the family is even notified' and other such ghoulish nonsense," u/BetsyPurple added.

"They're probably trying to angle the Democrats as responsible for the shutdown," u/SeaF04mGr33n predicted.

"So, politicians have taken the place of celebrities now? TMZ is a vile, disgusting cesspool of journalism. They should have been covering politicians all along," u/-FakeAccount- added.

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