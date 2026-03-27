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Flyer in huge TSA line hijacks interview with blunt message to Congress: “Fire ’em all”

“Someone buy this man a beer.”

12:00 PM CDT on March 27, 2026

Two men, plane passengers, speaking into a microphone at an airport.
@pelositracker/X.com

An average American flyer is going viral after he told a reporter asking for messages to Congress that we should “fire ‘em all.”

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Long lines at airports due to the Trump administration’s ongoing partial government shutdown are leaving thousands frustrated and enraged as they miss flights and watch ICE agents mill around uselessly.

At this point, “fire ‘em all” may be the moderate position.

TSA lines stack up as agents go without pay

Flyers at several big U.S. airports endured hours-long waits in TSA lines as agents refused to work without pay. The government shutdown has left these workers without pay for two full weeks now, and most aren’t checking people through security for the love of the game.

As anger mounted, news organizations sent reporters to sites like the George Bush Airport in Houston, where Fox News encountered one particularly fed-up airline customer.

As national correspondent Brooke Taylor asked one flyer for his message to Congress, the man behind him interrupted with a simple demand.

“Fire ‘em all,” he said twice.

“My flight leaves in 16 minutes.”

“Doesn’t seem like you’re making that flight,” said Taylor.

The yet unidentified man said he arrived at the airport at 5:30 as the Fox News clock ticked over to 10 a.m. He was headed for a reunion with old friends, but felt pretty sure that he would have to give up and go home after waiting in line for over four hours.

President Donald Trump’s only solution for this crisis has been to send ICE agents to airports where flyers have been filming them hanging around and doing nothing. Whether it's because they aren’t trained or have no way of aiding the agents, they’re not helping TSA clear the long lines.

@underthedesknews

Waste of taxpayer dollars and Trump Admin incompitence on full display at US airports today. NOT HELPING AT ALL! AI making it seem like they’re “catching bad guys” and helping screen baggage. They are not. They’re milling about unmasked. Someone is gonna get hurt these agents can’t handle the boos and criticism they’re getting

♬ Spanish Flea - Herb Alpert & The Tijuana Brass

While some think this is going to be another bad look for ICE, others fear this will normalize their presence as a federal police force that answers to no one but Trump.

“The US is failing at everything”

Whatever they may think of the ICE presence, many are holding up the “fire ‘em all” guy as a national hero—or at least a representative of the common people. The popular anti-corruption X account @pelositracker gained over four million views by spreading the clip with a simple message.

Tweet reading "Someone buy this man a beer “What’s your message to Congress?” “Fire ‘em all. My flight leaves in 16 minutes”"
@pelositracker/X

“Someone buy this man a beer.”

“That’s everyones mood right now,” said @allenanalysis.

Tweet reading "Fire them all. Get them an out of there. Start another party that doesn’t accept campaign donations from lobbyists."
@DiscoKrypto/X

“Fire them all. Get them out of there,” @DiscoKrypto agreed. “Start another party that doesn’t accept campaign donations from lobbyists.”

“80% minimum need to be fired or in jail,” @hazardx65 declared. “They are gaming us and stomping on the Constitution.”

Truly all kinds of people seem to be on the same page here.

Tweet reading "The US is failing at everything, it would be funny if it weren’t so bad."
@TheColbyJansen/X

“The US is failing at everything, it would be funny if it weren’t so bad,” wrote porn star Colby Jansen.

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Lindsey Weedston

Lindsey is a Seattle area writer interested in all things society, including internet culture, politics, and mental health. Outside of the Daily Dot, her work can be found in publications such as The Mary Sue, Truthout, and YES! Magazine.

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